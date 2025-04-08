🍔 The Bendix Diner first opened in 1947

🍔 Many commercials, movies and TV shows have been filmed at the Bendix

🍔 Expensive repairs have forced owner John Diakakis to put it up for sale

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — The owner of the iconic Bendix Diner has thrown in the kitchen towel and put the eatery on the market because of major equipment issues.

The diner built in 1947 between the north and southbound lanes of Route 17, was nearly closed by the Board of Health because of problems with the fire suppression system. It has needed replacing since 2019 but has proven to be cost-prohibitive. The health department first limited his menu offerings to cold items but has since revoked the license completely.

Nick Rogers of the New York-based brokers IPRG told New Jersey 101.5 the diner and about a third of an acre of property went on the market in March for a sale or lease. The diner could conceivably be reopened if the fire suppression system were replaced.

Calling the site "unmatched," Rogers said there are many options for the property ranging from restaurants, billboards and cell phone towers to offices, retail and hotels.

"We've had interest from other diner owners, people that have a concept idea for the restaurant. There's also been interest for the redevelopment potential. One of them being knocked down the diner as a whole, put up a new sort of fast food establishment with the drive-through," Rogers said.

Violations at the Bendix Diner Violations at the Bendix Diner (News 12 NJ) loading...

The price of being iconic

The price? There is no set price.

"Due to the fact that it's so iconic, we thought it was tough to put a price on it, so we're looking for all offers to just come in and put it in front of the family. At the end of the day this is their decision," Rogers said.

The decision to sell was reached by John Diakakis and his family, who have owned the diner since 1985. Diakakis said that he found out his brother double-crossed him and reported the diner to the town because he needed the money.

"He's looking for money. I don't know how he thought shutting me down would help the situation, especially since I was paying his bills at 51 years old," Diakakis said.

The Bendix gained notoriety over the years through being seen on Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," the Sopranos prequel "The Many Saints of Newark," Barry Levinson's movie "Diner" and a 2015 Toyota commercial with "Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Music producer Jack Arnoff's band The Bleachers filmed the video for "Stop Making This Hurt" at the Bendix.

That tradition continued in March when Nick Jonas used the diner in his new project and footwear maker Puma filmed a commercial in March, according to Diakakis.

Diakakis said he has tried to maintain a positive outlook during the past few months and looks at the positives in his life, including celebrating his son getting into Harvard.

My kids, unfortunately, had to deal with a lot of this chaos and I was just like, 'Oh, don't worry. The best thing that you can do is just become responsible adults, and it will be all in your rear view mirror.'"

Diakakis said he hopes to get another job working with people.

"I would take a $20,000 a year job. It's nothing's beneath me. I even been walking around the diner, you know, back and forth, days upon days, hoping people show up and just keep me a little sane," Diakakis said.

