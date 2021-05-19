Hasbrouck Heights diner stars in Jack Antonoff music video

When you think of the Bendix Diner in Hasbrouck Heights you think of the beautifully garish glowing neon sign, the coffee cup, the stainless steel. You think of how this is a true classic New Jersey diner. It’s been around since 1947. After nearly 3/4 of a century the Bendix is only getting more famous.

Check out this Jack Antonoff music video.

It was shot inside the Bendix Diner off 17 in Hasbrouck Heights back in the winter. I’m sure he’s been there in real life plenty of times having grown up in New Milford. For his song Stop Making This Hurt he dances on booth table tops and that long counter and is eventually joined by everyone else. It’s a harmless, unassuming video but it’s the Bendix that’s the real star.

The Grammy winner was far from the first who wanted to use the iconic Jersey diner as a backdrop. The movies Jersey Girl and Boys On The Side had scenes shot here. It’s been the location of so many commercials. Products from Coke to Maalox, New Jersey Bell to Tonka Toys. NBA stars Sam Cassell and Kenny Anderson did a Reebok ad here.

Owned for decades by the Diakakis family it was built by the Master diner company. How did it get its name Bendix? Well you’ve heard of Teterboro Airport in the bordering town of Teterboro? For a brief time the town of Teterboro changed its name to Bendix after an inventor Victor Bendix who opened an airplane parts factory. The diner was named Bendix. then the town switched back to Teterboro but the name of the diner stuck all these years.

The Bendix was one of the diners included in last year’s 14 North Jersey diners you must add to your bucket list on Hobokengirl.com. The year before that nj.com named them one of Jersey’s best old school diners.

Antanoff’s band Bleachers have their third album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, coming out this summer. A U.S. tour begins September 11 with the Shadow of the City festival in Asbury Park at the Stone Pony’s Summer Stage.

