NJ bar employee accused of stabbing coworker in the chest

A 23-year-old bar worker has been arrested after police said she stabbed a co-worker in the chest during an argument.
Juana Galvez Genaro, of Passaic, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful weapons possession, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Saturday night around 11:52 p.m., Hasbrouck Heights police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing incident at 163 Boulevard — the address of The Heights Bar and Grill.
The man stabbed with a kitchen knife was taken to a local hospital for injuries “not considered to be life-threatening,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.
Galvez Genaro, a married citizen of Mexico, was being held at Bergen County Jail, pending an appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.
The local office of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement had put a detainer on the 23-year-old as of Monday, according to jail records.
Last October, a 21-year-old woman was arrested after a knife assault that involved two men outside a Hackensack bar and grill, also around midnight.
