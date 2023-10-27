NJ woman accused of fighting men with kitchen knife outside bar

🔺 NJ woman accused of fighting men with kitchen knife

🔺 Two NJ men were hurt outside a bar and grill

🔺 21-year-old was arrested shortly after

HACKENSACK — A 21-year-old woman has been accused of fighting two men with a kitchen knife outside a local bar and grill.

Cynthia Frank, a food service employee, was arrested stemming from the incident very early Friday.

Hackensack police responded to a call outside Lenora's Hackensack, along Johnson Avenue around 12:10 a.m.

Hackensack (Google Maps) Hackensack (Google Maps) loading...

Officers found two men from Englewood and Hackensack, both in their 50s, with non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a knife.

One man said that he was assaulted during a fight with Frank, in the parking lot of the bar and grill.

The second man said he was hurt while getting the knife away from Frank.

Lenora's in Hackensack (Google Maps) Lenora's in Hackensack (Google Maps) loading...

One man was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Frank left before police arrived, but was picked up near her home shortly after.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated assault and two weapons offenses and was being held at Bergen County jail, pending a court appearance.

Hackensack police said anyone with potential information could reach out to CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.

Tips can be made anonymously online or by calling 844-466-6789.

