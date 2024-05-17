Popular NJ barbecue truck is set to open a storefront this summer

🐷 A popular Toms River barbecue food truck is getting a restaurant

TOMS RIVER — A popular New Jersey food truck known for its barbecue cuisine and crazy creations is now opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ocean County to cater to more customer needs.

Harry’s Smokin’ BBQ food truck has operated out of Toms River since 2019 and now plans to open a physical restaurant in the township this summer.

Food Truck Beginnings

Harry Clayton started Harry's Smokin' BBQ food truck on Nov. 1, 2019. At the time, there was no enclosed trailer. He was set up in South Toms River with an open trailer with tables and tents in the open air. At the end of November, the truck closed up for the winter.

The food truck opened back up in March as temperatures began to warm up, he said. Then COVID hit, forcing businesses to close down.

"Lucky for us, when everything was closed, we were still able to operate because we were outside selling food," Clayton said. During that time, people still wanted to get out and eat, and the food truck was a great, safe place for people to come and get a quick fix of barbecue.

During the COVID pandemic, Clayton said he began donating meals to front line workers and first responders. It was his way of thanking them for what they were doing, and for putting their lives on the line for others.

But as businesses continued to shut down, and food prices were increasing, he didn't know if Harry's Smokin' BBQ would be able to stay afloat, since they were fairly new to the game.

"Thankfully our customers loved us and kept supporting us and got us through a very difficult time. We fast forward some and we got our new enclosed trailer. That gave us the capability to say open year round for the most part," he said.

During the years the business kept growing. But the food truck could not handle it all, especially the catering. There were times Clayton had to close the roadside stand just to complete the catering orders. Unfortunately, that meant his daily truck customers were affected.

"Opening the restaurant gives us the opportunity to serve our customers better, give them a nice place to come in, sit down and eat our delicious creations," Clayton said.

The Restaurant

“With huge demand from our customers, we’re moving to Toms River in a storefront. We will be located right next to our new friends and neighbors, C&G’s Country Café in the old Kmart shopping center,” said Clayton on the food truck’s Facebook page.

Don’t worry, Harry’s Smokin’ BBQ is not getting rid of its food truck. That will still be available for events and private parties.

“As far as roadside goes, we will try and stay open until the restaurant is finished. I’m still considering keeping the trailer in South Toms River but on a limited basis. I’m sure this will make a lot of our customers happy, and I’m sure there will be some that are disappointed,” he added.

With the restaurant, they’ll be able to stay open when the weather is bad, Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The place located at 213 Route 37 will also be able to handle a lot more catering options, as well.

The new eatery will also be a BYOB and will feature indoor seating for about 40 guests, as well as a few outdoor tables.

“I want to thank my customers for supporting us. Without you all, none of this wouldn’t be possible. You made Harry’s what we are today with your continued love and support. So, from my family and I, we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” Clayton said on Facebook.

Harry’s Smokin’ BBQ menu includes barbecue classic cuisine like burgers, empanadas, wings,ribeye cheesesteaks, pulled pork, brisket, pulled chicken, melts, fries, mac n’ cheese bites, and hot dogs. Plus, there are a ton of sauces to choose from like classic BBQ sauce, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, buffalo, sweet teriyaki, bourbon, Carolina gold, Nashville hot sauce, and more.

Don’t forget to try some of their wacky creations, too like brisket and pork belly tacos, Texas Twinkie Melt (Texas toast, cream cheese, candied jalapenos, sliced bacon, brisket, and shredded cheese), deep-fried corn on the cob, and the Double H Burger (double smash with ham and cheese).

There is also the Redneck Egg Roll (pulled pork mac n’ cheese, and BBQ sauce), and the Texas Twinkie Burger, The Cowboy Candy Pulled Pork (pulled pork, candied jalapenos, slaw, and BBQ sauce on a toasted roll), the Smoked Then Fried Bologna sandwich (with pimento cheese on a toasted roll), and Pork n Tots (tater tots, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, pulled pork, and BBQ sauce).

While an exact opening date has not been announced, the Facebook page said Harry’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant is shooting for July 1.

