NJ crimestoppers: These breeds make best watch dogs, guard dogs
I was ‘this week years old’ as they say when I learned experts acknowledge there’s a difference between guard dogs and watch dogs.
I went down a Goggle rabbit hole after I read about an attempted car theft in Colonia. A homeowner there told News12NJ that at 3 a.m. he was alerted by the barking of his dog to two men trying to break into his home to steal his key fob from inside the house. They were trying to steal his $100,000 BMW. Home invasions in search of fobs has become a common and brazen tactic among car thieves.
It didn’t work. The dog went nuts barking and not only woke its owner but scared off the intruders.
I began looking things up about how often dogs stop a crime. That’s when learned there’s a difference between a watchdog and a guard dog.
Experts say a watchdog is a dog that is alert and vocal and one you can rely on to bark and carry on if something unusual occurs around your property. Like the attempted car theft in Colonia. They’re not necessarily the most formidable dogs and won’t automatically go on the attack if someone gets in your home, but they’ll scare them off or at the very least make sure you’re woken up to defend your home.
Whereas a guard dog is the dog that will go on the attack to protect you. They will full on put themselves in harm’s way to protect their human family. They may also be a good watchdog and give plenty of warning barks first, but not necessarily. So it really is two very separate categories.
Then I found a study was once done to find the Top 10 breeds that make the best watchdogs and also the Top 10 breeds that make the best guard dogs.
A few are crossovers. Like the Rottweiler, which ranks at No. 1 for best watchdog but also ranks at No. 3 for best guard dog. If you want it all in one dog it’s hard to beat a Rottie.
Here are the rest of the Top 10 dog breeds that make the best watchdogs
2. German shepherd
3. Scottish terrier
4. West Highland white terrier
5. Miniature schnauzer
6. Yorkshire terrier
7. Cairn terrier
8. Chihuahua
9. Airedale terrier
10. Poodle
Clearly small breeds like chihuahuas aren’t thought of as dangerous but they are very vocal and ever-vigilant which is what you want in a watchdog.
If it’s a guard dog you’re looking for, one that will physically go after an intruder and protect you and your family, here are the Top 10 breeds that make the best ones.
1. Bull mastiff
2. Doberman pinscher
3. Rottweiler
4. Komondor
5. Puli
6. Giant Schnauzer
7. German shepherd
8. Rhodesian ridgeback
9. Kuvasz
10. American Staffordshire terrier
