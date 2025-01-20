Iconic NJ diner, a star on screen and TikTok, on the verge of closing

🍽️ The Bendix Diner has been open since 1947

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — The future is looking bleak for an iconic New Jersey diner that has been open since 1947.

Located between the north and southbound lanes of Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, John Diakakis and his family have owned the Bendix Diner since 1985. It has been seen on Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," the Sopranos prequel "The Many Saints of Newark," Barry Levinson's movie "Diner" and a 2015 Toyota commercial with "Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

For the time being, the 57-year-old, who is blind, has served up his last burger as he figures out how to bring the Bendix's fire suppression system into compliance with code. It has needed replacing since 2019 but has proven to be cost-prohibitive. The health department first limited his menu offerings to cold items but has since taken away his food license and closed it.

Diakakis admits the building should have been renovated before his family owned the business. One contractor who works specifically on diners told Diakakis that the building should have been shut down a long time ago.

"Now there's another couple of decades of wear and tear so it's almost not salvageable. You also got to think of back in the 1940s they weren't thinking like this thing is going to make it to 2025," Diakakis said.

Violations at the Bendix Diner

Does it make financial sense to save the Bendix?

Diakakis told New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott on Monday morning that he has had over 30 contractors look at the building without anyone agreeing to take on the job as they find more problems. Diakakis and his two siblings have to consider whether saving the building makes financial sense.

"Is it better for me and my family going forward to just put the building on the market," Diakakis said.

Diakakis has mixed emotions about his future and admitted that he goes back and forth about what to do. Some days the stress becomes too much and he's ready to move on. Other days Diakakis said he feels "like a million bucks" and misses the interaction with customers he considers an extended family. Diakakis on Monday was not hopeful the Bendix will reopen.

"I think it's a minimal prospect, to be honest with you, but I do think I mean this type of work is just in my blood, and at this moment, I just hate to say goodbye, but it seems that way," Diakakis said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by two regulars with a goal of $125,000 based on their conversations with Diakakis to cover both repairs and back taxes. Diakakis says he is "humbled and appreciative" of the gesture.

John Diakakis with his mother and son

