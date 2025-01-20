Here’s how much snow fell in New Jersey on Sunday
❄️ The most snow that fell was 7 inches
❄️ The snow stopped falling Sunday night
❄️ Dangerous cold moves in for most of the week on Monday
It was the snowstorm witnessed by millions.
Sunday's snowstorm was part of the nationally televised Philadelphia Eagles playoff game with the Los Angeles Rams, which looked ferocious on TV but only left just under 2 inches in South Philadelphia.
As for the Garden State, New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the state saw anywhere from 0 to 7 inches.
"My forecast played out pretty well with regard to the top and bottom ends of the snow spectrum. There were some underperformance issues (i.e. totals lower than forecast) in the middle, due to rain/sleet mixing and dry air getting in the way," Zarrow said.
Kinnelon and Randolph in Morris County received the most snow with 7 inches and 6.8 inches, respectively. Several spots in Hunterdon and Morris counties received 5-6 inches. Most other areas received 2-4 inches.
Most schools were already closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday but several childcare centers, private schools and businesses delayed opening or altered their schedule.
"Now we can fully focus on our next big weather story: Intense cold. We are in the deep freezer, with temperatures continuously way below 32 degrees until at least Friday," Zarrow wrote in Monday's weather blog.
ALSO READ: Extreme cold grips NJ this week: how low will temperatures go?
New Jersey's snow totals from the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office
Atlantic County
Hammonton 1.2 inches
Mullica 1.0 inches
Atlantic City 0.7 inches
Atlantic City International Airport 0.5 inches
Somers Point 0.3 inches
Somers Point 0.2 inches
Burlington County
Westampton Township 3.1 inches
Columbus 3.0 inches
South Jersey Regional Airport 2.9 inches
Mount Holly 2.9 inches
Fairview 2.8 inches
Marlton 2.5 inches
Rancocas 2.5 inches
Delran 2.4 inches
Mount Laurel 2.3 inches
Lake Pine 2.0 inches
Shamong 2.0 inches
Tabernacle 2.0 inches
Camden County
Cherry Hill 3.0 inches
Somerdale 3.0 inches
Bellmawr 2.4 inches
Haddon Township 2.2 inches
Greentree 2.2 inches
Blackwood 2.1 inches
Lindenwold 2.0 inches
Atco 1.5 inches
Gloucester City 1.3 inches
Gloucester County
Mantua 3.0 inches
West Deptford Township 3.0 inches
Pitman 2.5-2.6 inches
Washington Township 2.0 inches
Paulsboro 2.0 inches
Hunterdon County
Stanton 4.8 inches
Pittstown 4.3 inches
Whitehouse Station 4.0 inches
Three Bridges 3.6 inches
Califon 2.0 inches
Mercer County
Woodsville 4.3 inches
East Windsor 3.0 inches
Trenton Mercer Airport 3.0 inches
North Princeton 2.5 inches
Lawrence 2.5 inches
Hamilton Square 2.3 inches
Trenton Mercer Airport 2.0 inches
Middlesex County
North Brunswick 4.1 inches
Metuchen 3.5 inches
Iselin 3.3 inches
Piscataway 3.0 inches
Edison 2.6-3.0 inches
Cranbury 2.9 inches
South River 2.5 inches
Parlin 2.4 inches
Woodbridge 2.4 inches
Concordia 2.0 inches
Monmouth County
Freehold 4.8 inches
Colts Neck 3.3 inches
Middletown 3.0 inches
Leonardo 3.0 inches
Freehold Township 2.7 inches
Cream Ridge 2.5 inches
Morganville 2.4 inches
Tinton Falls 2.3 inches
Keyport 2.3 inches
Lincroft 2.0 inches
Howell 1.5 inches
North Long Branch 1.5 inches
Morris County
Kinnelon 7.0 inches
Denville 6.3 inches
Mount Arlington 6.1 inches
Randolph 6.0 inches
Budd Lake 5.9 inches
Lake Hopatcong 5.8 inches
Butler 5.5 inches
Morristown 5.0 inches
Boonton 5.0 inches
Pompton Plains 4.8-5.0 inches
Parsippany 4.7 inches
Madison 4.5 inches
Whippany 4.0 inches
Brookside 3.8 inches
Ocean County
Brick 2.0 inches
New Egypt 1.5 inches
Point Pleasant 0.8 inches
Barnegat 0.7 inches
Salem County
Salem 1.6 inches
Pennsville 1.5 inches
Somerset County
Warren 6.0 inches
Manville 5.5 inches
Belle Mead 4.0 inches
Bridgewater 3.9 inches
Basking Ridge 3.9 inches
Montgomery 3.7 inches
Somerville 3.7 inches
Neshanic Station 3.5 inches
Green Brook 3.5 inches
Sussex County
Sparta 6.0 inches
Hamburg 6.0 inches
Sussex 5.7 inches
Stanhope 5.5 inches
Wantage 2.2-4.8 inches
Hardyston 4.5 inches
Lafayette 4.5 inches
Byram 2.0 inches
Warren County
Hackettstown 6.2 inches
Harmony 5.0 inches
Stewartsville 4.0 inches
Blairstown 4.0 inches
