Here’s how much snow fell in New Jersey on Sunday

❄️ The most snow that fell was 7 inches

❄️ The snow stopped falling Sunday night

❄️ Dangerous cold moves in for most of the week on Monday

It was the snowstorm witnessed by millions.

Sunday's snowstorm was part of the nationally televised Philadelphia Eagles playoff game with the Los Angeles Rams, which looked ferocious on TV but only left just under 2 inches in South Philadelphia.

As for the Garden State, New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the state saw anywhere from 0 to 7 inches.

"My forecast played out pretty well with regard to the top and bottom ends of the snow spectrum. There were some underperformance issues (i.e. totals lower than forecast) in the middle, due to rain/sleet mixing and dry air getting in the way," Zarrow said.

Kinnelon and Randolph in Morris County received the most snow with 7 inches and 6.8 inches, respectively. Several spots in Hunterdon and Morris counties received 5-6 inches. Most other areas received 2-4 inches.

Most schools were already closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday but several childcare centers, private schools and businesses delayed opening or altered their schedule.

"Now we can fully focus on our next big weather story: Intense cold. We are in the deep freezer, with temperatures continuously way below 32 degrees until at least Friday," Zarrow wrote in Monday's weather blog.

Plows parked along Route 295 in Ewing 1/19/25 Plows parked along Route 295 in Ewing 1/19/25 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

New Jersey's snow totals from the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office

Atlantic County

Hammonton 1.2 inches

Mullica 1.0 inches

Atlantic City 0.7 inches

Atlantic City International Airport 0.5 inches

Somers Point 0.3 inches

Somers Point 0.2 inches

Burlington County

Westampton Township 3.1 inches

Columbus 3.0 inches

South Jersey Regional Airport 2.9 inches

Mount Holly 2.9 inches

Fairview 2.8 inches

Marlton 2.5 inches

Rancocas 2.5 inches

Delran 2.4 inches

Mount Laurel 2.3 inches

Lake Pine 2.0 inches

Shamong 2.0 inches

Tabernacle 2.0 inches

Camden County

Cherry Hill 3.0 inches

Somerdale 3.0 inches

Bellmawr 2.4 inches

Haddon Township 2.2 inches

Greentree 2.2 inches

Blackwood 2.1 inches

Lindenwold 2.0 inches

Atco 1.5 inches

Gloucester City 1.3 inches

Gloucester County

Mantua 3.0 inches

West Deptford Township 3.0 inches

Pitman 2.5-2.6 inches

Washington Township 2.0 inches

Paulsboro 2.0 inches

Hunterdon County

Stanton 4.8 inches

Pittstown 4.3 inches

Whitehouse Station 4.0 inches

Three Bridges 3.6 inches

Califon 2.0 inches

Snowfall in Ewing Township 1/19/25 Snowfall in Ewing Township 1/19/25 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Mercer County

Woodsville 4.3 inches

East Windsor 3.0 inches

Trenton Mercer Airport 3.0 inches

North Princeton 2.5 inches

Lawrence 2.5 inches

Hamilton Square 2.3 inches

Trenton Mercer Airport 2.0 inches

Middlesex County

North Brunswick 4.1 inches

Metuchen 3.5 inches

Iselin 3.3 inches

Piscataway 3.0 inches

Edison 2.6-3.0 inches

Cranbury 2.9 inches

South River 2.5 inches

Parlin 2.4 inches

Woodbridge 2.4 inches

Concordia 2.0 inches

Monmouth County

Freehold 4.8 inches

Colts Neck 3.3 inches

Middletown 3.0 inches

Leonardo 3.0 inches

Freehold Township 2.7 inches

Cream Ridge 2.5 inches

Morganville 2.4 inches

Tinton Falls 2.3 inches

Keyport 2.3 inches

Lincroft 2.0 inches

Howell 1.5 inches

North Long Branch 1.5 inches

Morris County

Kinnelon 7.0 inches

Denville 6.3 inches

Mount Arlington 6.1 inches

Randolph 6.0 inches

Budd Lake 5.9 inches

Lake Hopatcong 5.8 inches

Butler 5.5 inches

Morristown 5.0 inches

Boonton 5.0 inches

Pompton Plains 4.8-5.0 inches

Parsippany 4.7 inches

Madison 4.5 inches

Whippany 4.0 inches

Brookside 3.8 inches

Ocean County

Brick 2.0 inches

New Egypt 1.5 inches

Point Pleasant 0.8 inches

Barnegat 0.7 inches

Salem County

Salem 1.6 inches

Pennsville 1.5 inches

Somerset County

Warren 6.0 inches

Manville 5.5 inches

Belle Mead 4.0 inches

Bridgewater 3.9 inches

Basking Ridge 3.9 inches

Montgomery 3.7 inches

Somerville 3.7 inches

Neshanic Station 3.5 inches

Green Brook 3.5 inches

Sussex County

Sparta 6.0 inches

Hamburg 6.0 inches

Sussex 5.7 inches

Stanhope 5.5 inches

Wantage 2.2-4.8 inches

Hardyston 4.5 inches

Lafayette 4.5 inches

Byram 2.0 inches

Warren County

Hackettstown 6.2 inches

Harmony 5.0 inches

Stewartsville 4.0 inches

Blairstown 4.0 inches

