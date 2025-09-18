🕯️Over 1,000 gathered in Roxbury for a candlelight vigil honoring Charlie Kirk

🎤Local leaders, students, and political figures spoke about Kirk

🎤Several hundred also held a vigil in Hasbrouck Heights

A week after he was struck down by an assassin’s bullet in Utah, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was remembered at two vigils in New Jersey on Wednesday night.

An estimated 1,000 people, along with a heavy police presenc,e turned out on a damp night at Horseshoe Lake Park in Roxbury, holding candles and American flags to remember the conservative speaker. Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, R-Morris, said the park, which is often a place for celebrations, was a gathering for people with righteous anger in their hearts.

"Charlie's gift was civil discourse. He never shied from difficult conversations. He sought them out. He met people where they were, literally. Whether they agreed with him or not. And he warned us himself when we stop talking, that's when you get violence. Tonight, we have to take those words to heart. We cannot allow his voice to be silenced in vain. Nor can we stop talking," Inganamort said.

Eighth grader David Pinero told the crowd that Kirk backed up his support for youth, and he "sparked a fire" inside him, according to TAP into Roxbury coverage of the event.

Charlie Kirk vigil at Horseshoe Lake Park in Roxbury 9/17/25 Charlie Kirk vigil at Horseshoe Lake Park in Roxbury 9/17/25 (Mary Axelson) loading...

Controversy over flag-lowering proclamation

On Tuesday night, between 200 and 250 people showed up for an indoor vigil at VFW Post 4591 in Hasbrouck Heights for a vigil for Kirk, according to NorthJersey.com.

Among the speakers were former Englewood Cliffs mayor and gubernatorial candidate Mario Kranjac and Mike Crispi, head of The America First Republicans of New Jersey.

Bergen County was criticized for not lowering the flag in honor of Kirk following a presidential proclamation ordering it lowered on federal properties from Sept 10 to 14. Like Sparta, the county's leadership said it was following the state's flag status for guidance on lowering the flag.

