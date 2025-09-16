Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight on a college campus doing what he has been doing for many years, leading the conversation about morality, principled government and defending free speech.

He was killed for his faith and his passion to empower young people across the nation.

As a leader in a new movement of conservatives, he impacted hundreds of thousands, if not millions, and even President Trump credits Charlie with the turnout of young voters for his 2024 victory.

Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images loading...

The lasting trauma of Charlie Kirk’s assassination video

Many of us saw the horrific and bloody video, which cannot be unseen. I still cringe when it shows up in my feed.

I'm saddened and sickened by the possibility that the internet is forever and at some point, someone is going to push the video to his kids. In the past few days, we've seen many conservative influencers using this moment to go after people celebrating Charlie's death.

ALSO FROM BILL: Contrast of violent left vs. peaceful right on full display

AP Photo/Jesse Bedayn AP Photo/Jesse Bedayn loading...

Cancel culture and the fight over free speech in New Jersey

Some people should be fired for doing stupid things, like the Office Depot manager who wouldn't serve a customer. This wouldn't have happened without the emotional surge from Charlie's death.

During the 2016 race, I remember people being thrown out of coffee shops for wearing MAGA gear and the left defending shop managers. But when I heard Pam Bondi, the attorney general of the United States, talking about the difference between hate speech and free speech, it raised an alarm.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images loading...

Then I heard the report of the restaurant owner in South Jersey posting the names of high school girls who were allegedly passing around the video and celebrating Kirk's murder. Free speech is the cornerstone of our republic.

Honoring Kirk’s legacy while resisting political censorship

Having gone through cancel culture, first during President Trump's first administration, then during COVID lockdowns and on Jan. 6, I can tell you firsthand that any assault on free speech and allowing government to define what is acceptable speech is wrong-headed and very dangerous.

In May 2024, Charlie Kirk himself posted on X that "hate speech does not legally exist in America. There's ugly speech, there's gross speech, there's evil speech, and ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free."

COVERING NEW JERSEY: CHARLIE KIRK

🔴 BILL SPADEA: Charlie Kirk leaves a legacy of strength and courage

🔴 NJ mayor and township face backlash over Charlie Kirk flag decision

🔴 NJ Democrat supports Republican bill to stop political violence

🔴 Parents may sue NJ restaurant owner over Charlie Kirk post

🔴 Thousands remember Charlie Kirk at Brick vigil

🔴 Controversy at NJ hospital over surgeon’s remarks on Charlie Kirk

So, it's time to calm down and focus on the issues that Charlie championed and paid for with his life.

We cannot let the United States become the next U.K., where people have been jailed for posts challenging the government's narrative on immigration.

We cannot allow cancel culture to grow just because you support the current administration.

It's possible that the Democrats will take back the government in 2026 and 2028, and then the cancel will turn on our side.

Stay strong and use the anger and passion coming from Charlie's assassination to inspire bold ideas to restore common sense and integrity to government, not as petty retribution.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈