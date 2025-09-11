Thursday, Sept. 11 is the 24th year marking the terrorist attacks in 2001.

As we do every year, I use the time on the morning show to talk with our vast audience about what they remember, where they were when the first plane hit the World Trade Center and let people express how the attacks impacted them.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Remembering 9/11 and the voices lost to violence

This year, we pivoted to a very recent, and significant tragedy.

On Wednesday, one of the strongest voices for a generation of young patriots was silenced by an assassin's bullet.

Shock, disgust, horror, sadness, anger, even denial. All the emotions ran through my head and heart after learning of the shooting from a text from my son Michael.

Then during a break from the all-day meeting I was in, I saw the video.

Violent. Brutal. Horrific. Devastating. My brain initially didn't believe, or didn't want to believe it.

One shot to silence the most significant voice for young people searching for a political home.

One shot to silence a man dedicated to his faith.

One shot to silence a man who loves his country.

One shot to silence the message of common sense regarding critical issues of the day.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images loading...

The brutal assassination that shocked America

Some degenerates even celebrated online. Some Democratic members of Congress showed their true colors by shouting down a moment of silence on the House floor.

As expected, there was a bipartisan reaction, the equivalent of "Thoughts and Prayers" for politics. That call is for so-called "unity," and a condemnation of political violence.

We can certainly all agree that using violence to silence people with whom you disagree is criminal, horrible and wholly unacceptable. That said, beware the voices calling for unity without addressing the message Charlie promoted.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Many of them want to "victim shame" and blame the message and the messenger for the attack. This is the trap. The goal is to silence YOU.

Do not allow this horrific and unspeakable murder to silence YOUR voice.

Charlie's message about standing up for children, including the unborn, and parents, having faith in God and loving our country must not be silenced. Those of us who understand the danger of the trans-cult and the irresponsibility of the defund the police movement must speak louder.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Why Charlie Kirk’s message must not be silenced

For many years, we have seen a decline in our country.

Democratic politicians coddling criminals. The breakdown of the family. Kids being sexualized in school and suffering mental anguish at the hands of predators.

We have seen parental rights usurped and trampled as well as crushing policies wrecking our community, hurting small businesses and ruining the fabric of our neighborhoods, all ushered in by radical Democrats left unchecked by weak Republicans who haven't had the courage to lead.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

It is time for good people to stand up and be heard.

It is time to apply common-sense principles to regain our moral compass as a nation.

It's time to make our communities and public transportation safe and create an atmosphere for peaceful political discourse on our campuses and in the halls of government.

Do not allow this evil act to be used to silence your voice. Charlie Kirk leaves a legacy of strength and courage in the face of adversity and hate. He had the courage to touch the political third rails without fear. He was killed for his unequivocal support for God and country.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

God bless you, Charlie Kirk. Rest in peace. Our fight has now begun.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

