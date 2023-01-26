NJ Bail Reform and Speedy Trial Act is a complete failure (Opinion)

On Jan. 1, 2017, New Jersey passed a new law reforming the current bail system.

Given the rise in car thefts alone, and the countless stories we hear from local law enforcement, the law is a COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE.

This so-called reform was supposed to allow low-risk defendants who can't afford bail to be released from jail while keeping potentially dangerous criminals locked up until their trial (regardless of their ability to afford bail).

But that's not what happened...

Criminals are being released back into the population through a revolving door as cops are handcuffed to a flawed process. Crime has again become a MAJOR issue again as theft and violence impact communities across the Garden State.

I've written about how to address the crime problem in New Jersey over the years. We need to have the state cooperate with federal detainer orders, we need to reincarcerate perpetrators released BEFORE completing their sentences due to "COVIDprotocols" and yes, we need to repeal the misguided though well-intentioned bail reform.

Every criminal with dangerous tendencies needs to be kept behind bars until their trial! And then forced to complete court-ordered sentencing.

Auto theft is at an all-time high as brazen thieves are targeting otherwise low-crime middle-class neighborhoods. All while Trenton insiders sit idly by, doing nothing about it. This failed reform is a major factor in the real suffering for our families and communities.

We need tougher laws, more incarceration, and we need to empower our law enforcement to take back our streets and make New Jersey as safe as possible for every family, in every town, on every street! It's common sense and it could save the life of your friend or family member someday.

Join me and send a note to urge Gov. Murphy and Attorney General Platkin to end bail reform and get New Jersey crime under control! I've set up a special link for you to send a letter to have your voice heard.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

