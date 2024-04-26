Food poisoning is a big deal. It seems like a week doesn’t go by where we’re not hearing about salmonella and listeria and various recalled food products.

It’s enough to make you paranoid. So if you walk into a grocery store and pick up some milk and you noticed that it has turned blue, you might go running for the customer service desk to report it. But don’t. Buy it. Chug it down, in fact. It’s perfectly fine if it’s TruMoo brand in the next couple of days.

The brand, in collaboration with LucasFilm, is introducing blue milk in the days leading up to Star Wars Day, May 4.

As in “May the Fourth be with you.”

For those who don’t know, Luke Skywalker can be seen drinking blue milk in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." And blue milk has already been exclusively available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney parks.

Now TruMoo will be putting out half gallons of blue milk to celebrate all things Star Wars. They will be found at select retailers in most major markets. Also through DoorDash.

TruMoo is all about fun and flavor, so we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to bring the joys of flavored milk from our family farms to families across the country,” said Rachel Kyllo, senior vice president of innovation and marketing for DFA Dairy Brands. “With the mass cross-generational appeal that the Star Wars franchise offers, we’re excited to see fans of all ages indulging in this delicious beverage that’s also a good source of protein for strong muscles.

The protein is still there at 8 grams per 8 ounces of TruMoo’s vanilla-flavored 1% milk. The product will simply have blue food coloring added to master the trick.

Or should I say Jedi Master the trick?

Where in New Jersey will you find it? Yahoo.com says stores like Stop n’ Shop and Foodtown will have it. It will be available while supplies last through July 2024.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

