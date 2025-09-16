Charlie Kirk's brutal murder/assassination in broad daylight has gripped the entire globe.

A million people reported at the march in London, hundreds of thousands attending candlelight vigils across America, including many across the Garden State. Christians across the globe sending prayers through social media and returning to places of worship.

The bullet intended to silence a courageous thought leader has actually inspired a movement of normal people rising up to restore common sense and civil discourse.

Conservatives vs. the left: Contrasting reactions to tragedy

This is a moment that anyone paying attention can see the contrast of how the conservative movement and the right reacted to the murder of one of their own compared to how the left, encouraged by left-wing radical politicos like Phil Murphy, reacted to George Floyd's death.

That violent criminal's death was used to fuel a movement against our police, leading to violence, destruction and deaths. The left has been violent since the 1960s in our country and it's time that the media accurately report who the real agitators are.

Cancel culture and ignoring the hate after Kirk’s death

That said, canceling the loathsome creatures celebrating Charlie's assassination is a waste of energy.

Ignore them.

Don't give them a platform to spew their hate. Cancel them personally. Don't go back to the doc who spews hate during your visit.

Tell the principal and school board when your kids' teacher acts out in an inappropriate way, and then call on the politicians to pick up Charlie's mic and begin championing the issues that are so desperately in need of attention.

Urgent calls for faith, safety and community restoration

It's time to stop the groomers who sexualize children.

It's time to recognize the mental health and violence issues in the trans cult.

It's time to stop pretending that men can become women or vice versa.

It's time to retake our communities and stop the flood of illegals and high-density housing crushing our infrastructure.

It's time to support our hero police officers and empower them to clean up our streets.

It's time to make everyone safe on public transit.

Honoring Charlie Kirk’s vision for America’s future

What happened in Utah should not be tolerated. It's time to restore free speech to our campuses and never forget the goals of Charlie Kirk and his team, to encourage fact-based debate and empower young people with actual knowledge and a renewed appreciation of faith in God.

We can take America to the next level and restore competent, efficient government. Let's not waste this moment in history to spread negativity and cancel the other side.

Let's beat them by electing good people to office at every level.

