I returned to this NJ golf course 11 years after I last played it

If you haven’t been able to tell by now, I have a golf addiction. Right hand up, it’s my addiction.

I try to play at least once a week in the summer. The winter we had this year made my addiction even worse.

I ventured down to Blue Heron Pines Golf Course, a place I hadn’t played in over a decade. Back in 2015, I played here as part of a high school tournament. The course beat me up pretty good back then.

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It’s a great example of a South Jersey course. The sandy soil is on full display. If you miss the fairway here, expect to be in a sandy lie with trees everywhere. The “pines” in the course's name really hold true.

Oftentimes here if you miss the fairway you’re in jail. The pines are so dense that it can be impossible to make your way out of them.

Avoiding the pine trees isn’t the only thing you need to do here though. The course is littered with bunkers, and they’re strategically placed. If you have a hard time with forced carries, there’s a good chance you’ll end up in a bunker. Slice off the tee? You’ll find a bunker. They’re everywhere. There isn't much water on the course, but the bunkers and pines are arguably a worse spot to miss.

If you’re hitting it straight though, you can score well here. The greens are receptive, and it’s not a long course so you can go driver, wedge, most holes.

Blue Heron Pines is located in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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