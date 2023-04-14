Hole-in-the-wall hidden gem pizzeria in South Jersey

Everyone has their own favorite hole-in-the-wall type of place. Ya know, the one that doesn't look super eloquent from the outside but has great eats on the inside.

Well, Palermo's in Bordentown, New Jersey, fits this description perfectly.

It's in a strip mall located at 674 US Highway 206. Maybe it's just me, but I always thought places that were in a strip mall were a tier below. Something about them always seemed wrong to me. But boy does Palermos prove me wrong.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They've got everything you could ask for in an Italian restaurant, ranging from a tomato pie (they're right on the outskirts of Trenton, so it's tomato pie heaven) to paninis, and even the North Jersey classic Italian Hot Dog.

I've tried basically everything on the menu here so I'll highlight some of my favorites.

Tomato Pie

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They make it any way you'd want it, but I prefer mine thin crust and boy do they do it perfectly. The sauce is amazing, and it has the perfect amount of crunch. Even Dave Portnoy gave Palermo's tomato pie an 8.5 rating. Pretty good by his standards, so if you don't want to trust me, you can trust him. You can watch that review here.

Florence Panini

WOW, this ones one of my favorites. I'll even frequently order it to be delivered at work. It's got grilled chicken, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella. Seems simple at first glance, but it's their panini bread that makes all the difference.

Sausage, Pepper, Onion and Potatoes Sandwich

Pretty self-explanatory here, but the potatoes here make the world of difference. That coupled with fried onions is my weak spot, and you won't regret ordering this.

Those are only three of the MANY amazing things you can get here. They're all bound to hit the spot. Seriously, I've never once had anything bad here.

Couple that with the fact that it's a family run business and has a friendly waitstaff? You can't go wrong.

Ever wanted to make your own pizza? I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III