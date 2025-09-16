Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

https://nj1015.com/controversial-speech-njit/

New Jersey Institute of Technology hired Jason Jorjani in 2015 to teach philosophy.

His lecturer’s contract was renewed twice in 2016 and 2017.

The university then opted not to renew Jorjani’s contract based on “private” comments about race, politics, and immigration, around the time that Jorjani created what was called “Alt Right Corporation.”

Jorjani’s speech was protected by the First Amendment, according to a decision issued on Sept. 8 by the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, which reversed a district court’s judgment.

🚨 Camden County jail employee accused of child exploitation

📹 Allegations include secretly filming girl nude through window

⚖️ Michael Kasprack, 56, due in court Sept. 22 on child charges

A former Camden County worker has long been facing criminal charges, accused of getting a girl to model underwear he bought and taking a video of the naked child through her window.

Michael Kasprack, of Blackwood, was arrested in May 2024 and booked into Monmouth County Jail in June 2024, according to online records.

The 56-year-old Kasprack faces multiple charges out of Mount Ephraim and Gloucester Township, of endangering the welfare of a child, by taking photos or filming a child in a sex act.

Kasprack worked in the payroll department at Camden County Jail and filed for retirement in May 2024 about three weeks before he was charged, NJ.com reported.

🚨A new scam text purports to come from the state Division of Taxation

🚨The agency says they don't initiate text communications

🚨Similar fake texts have purported to come from E-ZPass and the MVC

There is a new "smishing" text scam purported to be coming from a state agency.

Following reports of fake texts falsely claiming to be from the MVC and E-ZPass, the latest scam text claims to be from the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Division of Taxation.

The message falsely claims that a refund request was processed and approved.

The fraud text states that if the required payment information is not submitted by a certain date, the refund will be permanently forfeited under "New Jersey Statues Title 54A," which is the New Jersey Gross Income Tax Act.

🔴 An electric skateboarder was struck and killed by an SUV in Barnegat

🔴 Police say he fell off the e-skateboard before being struck

🔴 There are no charges against the driver

BARNEGAT — A 36-year-old man is dead after he fell off the electric skateboard he had been riding, then struck by an SUV early Monday morning in the Ocean County township, while he was riding an electric skateboard, according to police.

At 1 a.m., the 41-year-old driver of a 2025 Honda Pilot called police to report that he had struck a man who was lying in the roadway.

Police determined that the victim had fallen off the e-skateboard and was lying on West Bay Avenue near Sandpiper Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

Despite efforts to save him from various paramedic teams, the Barnegat resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

❎ A South Jersey restaurant owner claimed high school students were 'celebrating' Kirk assassination

❎ The owner posted student names

❎ Parents are considering a lawsuit

Parents of some students in the Haddonfield School District say they are considering a lawsuit against a restaurant owner after he accused several teenagers of 'celebrating' the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Chris Maynes owns the Whole Hog Cafe in Cherry Hill. On Wednesday night, he posted on Facebook about how his child was horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk and claimed it was made worse "as several HMHS (Haddonfield Memorial High School) students celebrated the murder while passing a phone around in glee as they watched the horrific shooting."

He then listed some of the named of students he claimed were celebrating Kirk's death and the message, "I don’t care that I’m putting these names out there because if your kids are associated with them, you might want to have them keep some distance, because these are obviously some very misguided teens. I hope their parents are proud of what they have raised."

Maynes since edited the post to remove the names, but one parent told NJ.com "the damage had already been done."

