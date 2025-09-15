🔴 An electric skateboarder was struck and killed by an SUV in Barnegat

🔴 Police say he fell off the e-skateboard before being struck

🔴 There are no charges against the driver

BARNEGAT — A 36-year-old man is dead after he fell off the electric skateboard he had been riding, then struck by an SUV early Monday morning in the Ocean County township, while he was riding an electric skateboard, according to police.

At 1 a.m., the 41-year-old driver of a 2025 Honda Pilot called police to report that he had struck a man who was lying in the roadway.

Police determined that the victim had fallen off the e-skateboard and was lying on West Bay Avenue near Sandpiper Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

Electric skateboard accident: Was anyone charged with a crime?

Despite efforts to save him from various paramedic teams, the Barnegat resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road for over three hours as they investigated.

The driver was released from the scene, and no charges are being filed at this time.

This is still an active investigation, so police are asking anyone with information to contact Patrol Officer Julie Moore of the Barnegat Police Traffic Safety Unit at 609-698-5000.

