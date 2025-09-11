🔴 A rise in politically motivated violence sparks NJ lawmaker to take action

With the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday at a Utah college campus and the trend of politically motivated violence across the country, one New Jersey lawmaker has introduced legislation that would classify such violence as a hate crime under New Jersey law.

The bill, introduced by state Sen. Douglas Steinhardt, R-Warren, would enhance penalties and mandatory minimum sentences for politically motivated crimes.

“This political hate crime bill protects everyone — conservative, liberal, and independent. No person should fear hate-fueled political violence for expressing their opinion, and anyone who resorts to such violence to silence that opinion will suffer the full weight of the law,” Steinhardt said.

Under the proposed law, criminal acts like assault, arson, terroristic threats, manslaughter, and murder, which are politically motivated, would be classified as hate crimes and subject to enhanced penalties.

“This law isn’t about silencing speech. It’s about allowing the free exercise of it without fear of violence or criminal retaliation,” Steinhardt said.

No matter a person’s background or political view, violence to silence political speech is not something that should be accepted, he said.

While Kirk’s assassination prompted renewed urgency, Steinhardt pointed to a troubling pattern of political violence across the spectrum.

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman

Incidents include, but are not limited to:

Multiple assassination attempts against President Donald Trump

The recent killing of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman

The shooting of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife just hours earlier

The attempted assassination of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

An arson attack at the Pennsylvania governor’s residence

The assault of Representative Nancy Mace in the U.S. Capitol

The assault by a Washington State University teaching assistant of a student wearing a MAGA hat

Shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in D.C.

Arson at the New Mexico Republican Headquarters

Attacks on Tesla dealerships

Shootings at a Democratic National Committee office in Arizona

Threats of violence against Ohio gubernatorial candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy

The shooting of members of Congress at a bipartisan baseball practice

Steinhardt said these are not isolated events, but rather they represent a dangerous pattern that needs to be confronted directly.

The legislation is expected to be formally introduced when the legislature returns late this fall.

