Birthday shooting, ‘kill list’ threats debunked at NJ high school

🚨 Two threats were made against Ridgewood High School

🚨 Both threats were baseless

🚨 A group of students admitted creating the 'kill list'

RIDGEWOOD — Rumors of a potential school shooting and a "kill list" at the high school were debunked by police and the school district

On Monday, Ridgewood police Chief Forest Lyons and schools Superintendent Mark Schwartz first quelled a rumor about a Ridgewood High School student threatening to shoot up the school on their 18th birthday, according to a letter to the school community obtained by The Ringwood Blog.

"The rumor has been circulating for several years and the latest version was determined to not be credible," read the letter.

A second threat

Several hours later, a second letter from the district said a different group of students admitted to creating a "kill list" as a "misguided prank."

"To be clear, there is no evidence of any current or credible threat to Ridgewood High School or any other Ridgewood Public School. We are grateful to those who responsibly brought information forward and remind all members of our school community. If you see or hear something, say something," read the letter.

The letter is under investigation as both a police matter and a school code of conduct matter. The names on the list were not disclosed.

