It’s hard to think about other options when you've trained yourself to think you had only one for so long. Many air travelers living in New Jersey have had a default setting of Newark when choosing an airport. Especially true if you’re in Central Jersey or already in North Jersey.

Places like LaGuardia or JFK just felt like too much traffic and too many tolls.

Trenton Mercer Airport only started expanding service in recent years, so we didn’t tend to think of it as a real option. And their runway is only 6,000 feet, not enough to be accommodating as an international airport.

Alternatives to Newark Airport

The problems plaguing Newark for months, like being dangerously understaffed, having lost communication with airplanes in flight, losing them from radar, and suffering massive delays and cancellations, has had a lot of us looking elsewhere when we never thought to before.

Spirit Airlines just gave you one more reason to consider Atlantic City International Airport. First of all, did you even know that facility was an international airport? Their runway is over 10,000 feet. Last year, they served over a million passengers through their terminal.

New service by Spririt Airlines from Atlantic City Airport

Now, Spirit Airlines has announced new non-stop flights between Atlantic City Airport and Miami International Airport starting in mid-August.

Beginning Aug. 13, they are running four days a week seasonally to Miami. They’ll go on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

“Our team has been working closely with Spirit Airlines for several months to bring this new service to our travelers,” said Stephen F. Dougherty, Executive Director of the South Jersey Transit Authority. “Miami is a natural fit for ACY, and this new nonstop route will provide passengers with even more convenient options.”

In a statement Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines John Kirby adds, “Our new nonstop service to Miami offers ACY travelers another option to reach Florida alongside our nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Palm Beach.”

Indeed, Miami is the second largest city in Florida and Florida’s biggest city that you can now fly to on Spirit out of Atlantic City.

Take that, Newark!

