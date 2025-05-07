No Real ID? TSA will still let you fly — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy

😷 Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy

😷 The pharmacy chain has faced financial challenges recently

😷 What does this mean for NJ customers?

For the second time in less than two years, Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy.

The Philadelphia-based pharmacy chain filed voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings on Monday, May 5, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of New Jersey, intending to close or sell all of its remaining stores.

According to court documents, Rite Aid will “continue to engage in a marketing and sales process to identify the highest or otherwise best offer for all, substantially all, or a portion of the Rite Aid Companies’ assets, and initiate store closing sales to implement store closings for the Rite Aid Companies’ remaining retail store and distribution center assets.”

The pharmacy chain plans to use the Chapter 11 process to pursue a sale of its prescriptions, pharmacy, and front-end inventory, and other assets. Any assets the company does not sell through this process will no longer be owned or operated by Rite Aid.

“After considering all alternatives to address these issues, the only viable path forward is to once again commence Chapter 11 proceedings to pursue a sale of our prescriptions, pharmacy, and front-end inventory, and other assets,” CEO Matt Schroeder said.

Schroeder said Rite Aid has generally stopped purchasing non-essential goods and services.

NJ Transit train, NJ Transit CEO/President Kris Kolluri NJ Transit train (David Matthau), NJ Transit CEO/President Kris Kolluri (NJ Transit via YouTube) loading...

💲NJ Transit CEO said union's offer was their worst yet

💲Claims it would require a 34% fare hike to cover the cost

💲CEO and union leader will appear on NJ 101.5 Morning Show

NJ Transit and its engineers appear to be one step closer to a strike on May 16 as CEO Kris Kolluri says the engineers' union is asking for an even higher pay raise.

Both Kolluri and BLET General Chairman Tom Haas have agreed to seperate appearances on The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday morning.

During a news conference, Kolluri said that he met with the leadership of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen on Monday, expecting a proposal that would work towards a solution to their contract. Instead, the offer from the union was the worst yet.

NJ Transit and BLET had agreed on a new contract that would raise engineers' pay from $135,000 to $172,000, which was rejected by union members. When contract negotiations resumed, the union asked for a $55,000 raise, which would increase the average engineer pay to $190,000, which was turned down by NJ Transit.

Kolluri anticipated an offer that would be "far and affordable."

"They came back with a proposal that now demands a $225,000 wage or a $90,000 wage increase. I'm not quite sure if they understand the rule of negotiation, or if this is how they intend to drag us along for the next several days till they get to strike. I think that the proposal that they have put forward is neither serious nor does it show a signal that they are willing to collaborate to get to a solution."

Kolluri said that the raise would require fares to go up by 34% and corporate transit fees to increase by 37%. The offer was rejected. NJ Transit fares are already scheduled to go up by 3% on July 1.

"We want them to go back and think about what it is they are doing. What do they want to achieve? If they don't want a deal and they will scuttle any deal, then they should just tell the riders that's what they want," Kolluri said. "I am not sure where we go from here."

BLET General Chairman Tom Haas told New Jersey 101.5 that he doesn't understand where Kolluri gets his numbers from and called them a "mischaracterization at best."

Paul Kanitra, electric water heater Asm. Paul Kanitra says an NJ bill to move away from natural gas will increase utility bills (Assemblyman Paul Kanitra via Facebook/Canva) loading...

💡 Bill to move away from natural gas passes in committee

💡 Electrifying could save 41% on monthly energy bills, advocate says

💡 Paul Kanitra calls the legislation a "hot piece of garbage"

TRENTON — A bill to push the "electrification" of the Garden State that Republicans say will only lead to higher monthly electric bills is moving through the New Jersey State Legislature.

On Monday, a bill (A4844) to reduce the usage of equipment that uses fossil fuels and natural gas narrowly passed in the assembly Telecommunications and Utilities Committee.

It directs the state Board of Public Utilities to establish a beneficial building electrification and decarbonization program. The bill applies to the entire state, including homes and businesses.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, electrification means using electric equipment where possible. It's part of a push toward creating carbon-neutral communities by using cleaner energy sources, including solar and wind.

Doug O'Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, said the ratepayers who switch from gas to "highly efficient" electric heat pumps could see savings between 4% and 41%, depending on their service areas, citing a 2023 Aradia Center report.

"This legislation sets the standard for healthier and more affordable homes and buildings across New Jersey," O'Malley said.

However, Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, said the bill would only increase monthly bills for customers.

And that's on top of an expected 17% to 20% for most ratepayers on June 1.

(Hamilton Township Police via X) (Hamilton Township Police via X) loading...

🚨Police were called to the carnival in the parking lot of the Hamilton Mall

🚨Five people were arrested, several suffered minor injuries

🚨Police say they have 'zero tolerance' for disorderly conduct

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Five people were arrested after numerous fights broke out Friday at a carnival in the parking lot of the Hamilton Mall.

Hamilton police said they were called to the Spring Carnival at the mall in the Mays Landing section of the township around 8:15 p.m. and implemented crowd control measures. Police from neighboring towns were brought in to assist with what police described as "reckless behavior."

Five people were arrested but the charges and their ages and identities were not disclosed by police. Several people were injured.

"There will be zero tolerance for anyone acting disorderly and those who cannot follow the rules will be arrested. Juveniles who are out past curfew will be charged and released to a parent/guardian," the department said on Facebook.

Several spring carnivals were marred by the appearance of large numbers of teens showing up in response to social media invitations.

Travelers line up for a security check at Newark Liberty International Airport 5/5/25 Travelers line up for a security check at Newark Liberty International Airport 5/5/25 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

✈ Real ID deadline is today

✈ TSA says those not in compliance could face 'enhanced screening'

✈ Most will be allowed to board their plane

Bracing for waves of travelers that are not Real ID compliant as of today, TSA officials announced enhanced screenings that will allow the majority of people to board domestic flights.

The TSA director for New Jersey, Thomas Carter, told NJ.com enforcement will begin May 7, but those who do not have a Real ID will likely be allowed to board their flight. They may, however, "be subjected to enhanced screening at the check point above and beyond what they would normal go through."

New rules are almost certain to cause even more misery for travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport. A cascade of delays and cancellations in recent days are being blamed on a shortage of air traffic controllers, aging equipment and work currently being done to resurface a runway.

You are urged to check the TSA website before you fly.

