🚨Police were called to the carnival in the parking lot of the Hamilton Mall

🚨Five people were arrested, several suffered minor injuries

🚨Police say they have 'zero tolerance' for disorderly conduct

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Five people were arrested after numerous fights broke out Friday at a carnival in the parking lot of the Hamilton Mall.

Hamilton police said they were called to the Spring Carnival at the mall in the Mays Landing section of the township around 8:15 p.m. and implemented crowd control measures. Police from neighboring towns were brought in to assist with what police described as "reckless behavior."

Five people were arrested but the charges and their ages and identities were not disclosed by police. Several people were injured.

"There will be zero tolerance for anyone acting disorderly and those who cannot follow the rules will be arrested. Juveniles who are out past curfew will be charged and released to a parent/guardian," the department said on Facebook.

Unruly teens ruin events

Several spring carnivals were marred by the appearance of large numbers of teens showing up in response to social media invitations.

Middlesex Borough has permanently canceled its Fireman's Festival after police said they were overwhelmed. Gloucester Township has postponed this year's Gloucester Day carnival while planning an alternative event. DeMauro says LEAD Fest is prepared and encourages families to attend.

