NJ town pulls plug on annual carnival after crowds force shutdown

⭕ A social media post brought the Middlesex Carnival to an early end last year

⭕ Increased security costs in 2025 were a factor in its complete cancellation

⭕ The fire department is looking for fundraising ideas

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — A Middlesex County fire department has pulled the plug on its 50-year-old annual carnival a year after rowdy crowds forced it to be shut down early.

The Middlesex Borough carnival ended early in 2024 when social media posts caused an "overwhelming volume of people" to the fair at Middlesex High School the evening of Friday, April 29. Police Chief Matthew Geist at the time said the "unprecedented crowds" presented a threat to public safety and closed it down.

Letter announcing end of the Middlesex Fire Department annual carnival Letter announcing end of the Middlesex Fire Department annual carnival (Middlesex Fire Department) loading...

Chief: Carnival faced 'several challenges'

Middlesex Borough Fire Chief Kenneth Bartok announced the permanent cancellation of the carnival because of "several challenges" making it increasingly difficult to continue. The events of 2024 topped the list.

"Public security concerns rising from attendance that exceeds our infrastructure, as ensuring a safe environment for attendees has become increasingly complex," Bartok wrote.

Bartok cited the increased costs of security "impacted the financial feasibility of hosting the event," increased traffic on Bound Brook Road and parking limitations as other factors influencing the decision.

Fair attendees expressed disappointment at the decision on its Facebook page.

"So many memories! Thanks for your efforts over the years," read one comment.

"My daughter grew up learning what a carnival was thanks to you guys. Thank you all so much for putting so much work in making sure we enjoyed it for many many years. Whatever you decide to do next, we’ll be supporting," read another comment.

Bartok said that the volunteer fire company is open to ideas for fundraisers that continue to "foster the sense of togetherness that the carnival has represented for half a century."

Screenshots of Instagram account claiming responsibility for closing Middlesex Borough Fire Dept. carnival Screenshots of Instagram account claiming responsibility for closing Middlesex Borough Fire Dept. carnival (@jdotttyy2x via Instagram) loading...

