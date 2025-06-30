Two teens have been arrested for the deadly Long Branch beach shooting of a popular, young TikTok creator.

On June 12, Chrystopher A. Whyte, of North Brunswick, was gunned down on the sand at Pier Village just before 9 p.m.

Police have now arrested a young male who was charged as a juvenile with murder, three weapons offenses and hindering, in connection with Whyte’s killing.

Also arrested was 18-year-old Dwayne Exilus, of Woodbridge.

Exilus was charged with two second-degree weapons offenses, third-degree hindering, and fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon.

NJ shooting victim was building fan base on TikTok

At the time of his violent killing, the 18-year-old Whyte had roughly 100-thousand followers on TikTok.

He often posted selfie-style videos with positive messages.

The day before he was killed, Whyte posted a video captioned “I don’t know man, I've just got this crazy confidence that everything will work out in the end.”

“This is so sad to see. RIP,” one commenter posted the next night.

Woodbridge man was recently arrested after shots in Linden

Just months ago, Exilus was arrested in connection with shots fired inside a restaurant in Union County.

No one was reported hurt in that March incident at an Applebee’s restaurant in Linden, police said.

Police initially arrested a 17-year-old Newark resident and recovered two handguns.

Exilus allegedly ran from the scene, but was charged in April with fourth-degree obstruction of the administration of law.

Officers from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Long Branch Police launched the investigation into Whyte's killing.

They were supported by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, as well as municipal police in Woodbridge, Linden and Metuchen.

Anyone with potential information on the beach homicide was urged to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000 Ext. 1339.

