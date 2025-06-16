🚨 The fatal shot was heard from the boardwalk and sent people running

🚨 Chrystofer A. Whyte, 18, of North Brunswick, was identified as the victim

🚨 No one has been charged in the shooting

LONG BRANCH — The victim of Thursday night's shooting on a beach near Pier Village was identified as a popular TikTok content creator

Chrystofer A. Whyte, 18, of North Brunswick, was killed by a single gunshot wound in the beach area between the shoreline and the boardwalk just before 9 p.m.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed, and no one has been charged.

Whyte was a 2024 graduate of Woodbridge High School, where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams.

Backflips on TikTok

Whyte had over 96,000 followers and was known for videos showing him doing backflips and dancing in his car. His last video was on the beach in Long Branch.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by friend Jaiden Roche to help with funeral expenses.

"He lost his beautiful soul to gun violence yesterday, he meant so much to everyone. This tragedy has a huge impact on his family & friends. He was very loved by many and this all still seems like a dream," Roche wrote.

Abigail Hynes contributed to this report

