LINDEN — A teenager has been arrested and charged after shots were fired outside a chain restaurant in Union County over the weekend.

Linden police said at approximately midnight on Sunday, March 23, officers responded to Applebee’s on West Edgar Road on reports of shots fired.

Four men came to the restaurant looking for someone and chased that man out. Once outside, several shots were fired, police said. No injuries were reported and the suspects ran away.

Officers searching the area found two of the four men matching the suspects’ descriptions near the intersection of W. 15th and S. Stiles Streets. They tried to run away but after a brief struggle, a 17-year-old Newark resident was taken into custody and two handguns were recovered.

It's not clear what the fight was about or why the suspects were looking for the man.

Juvenile complaints were filed for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The teen is currently in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility pending an appearance in family court.

The remaining three suspects remain at large. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to contact Det. Jacyn McPhail at (908) 474-8520.

