🔴 Not just a cold: A lesser-known virus called human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is rising and may be mistaken for the flu or a common cold.

⬆ CDC data shows growth: The virus now accounts for roughly 5% of positive respiratory tests nationally as the winter virus season continues.

‍⚕️ Usually mild but risky for some: Most cases resemble a bad cold, but infants, seniors and people with weak immune systems face higher risks.

If you think you have a bad cold in New Jersey, it might actually be this little-known respiratory virus

Many New Jersey residents battling coughs, fevers and lingering congestion this winter may assume they’re dealing with a stubborn cold or seasonal flu.

But health experts say a lesser-known respiratory virus — human metapneumovirus (HMPV) — is quietly circulating and increasing across parts of the United States, including the Northeast.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HMPV infections typically surge during the late winter and spring months and can produce symptoms that look almost identical to other respiratory illnesses.

Recent surveillance data shows the virus now accounts for about 5% of positive respiratory virus tests nationwide, up from about 3.8% the week before, signaling an upward trend during the current respiratory season. In New Jersey, HMPV makes up about 3% of respiratory virus tests.

CDC/NJDOH CDC/NJDOH loading...

For many people, the illness feels indistinguishable from a bad cold.

But doctors say the virus has been circulating for decades — even if most people have never heard of it.

What is human metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus first identified in 2001 and is related to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

It spreads much like the flu or COVID-19 — through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, close contact with infected people, or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face.

CDC symptom guide CDC symptom guide loading...

Most infections are mild and resolve without treatment, though the illness can still disrupt daily life. A CDC-backed study found roughly 7.5 cases per 100 people per year in community settings, with many infected individuals missing work or school while recovering.

Because symptoms mirror other respiratory infections, doctors say many cases likely go undiagnosed.

Why cases are rising during respiratory virus season

Health experts say the current increase is largely tied to the normal seasonal cycle for respiratory viruses.

In the United States, HMPV typically begins circulating in winter and peaks in the spring, often overlapping with RSV and flu activity.

Public health researchers say increased testing and improved diagnostic tools have also helped identify more cases that previously may have been misclassified as the flu or a generic respiratory infection.

Even so, federal health officials stress that current levels remain generally consistent with historical seasonal patterns.

Who faces the highest risk

While most healthy adults and older children experience mild illness, the virus can be more serious for certain groups.

Infants, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face the greatest risk of complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia.

Doctors say anyone experiencing severe breathing issues or symptoms that worsen should seek medical attention.

There is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for HMPV. Care typically focuses on rest, hydration and treating symptoms while the body fights off the infection.

Preventive steps are similar to those recommended for other respiratory viruses: frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.

More photos from the 2026 Seaside Heights Polar Plunge Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Key points from Gov. Mikie Sherril's first N.J. budget No new taxes on individuals in the proposed state budget

in the proposed state budget $2.6B in budget solutions to close the deficit

to close the deficit Nearly $2B in spending cuts across state government

across state government $700M in new revenue from closing corporate tax loopholes

from closing corporate tax loopholes Plan aims to balance the budget structurally by 2028

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom