NJ police seek witnesses after vehicle runs over 7 geese crossing street

NJ police seek witnesses after vehicle runs over 7 geese crossing street

Canadian geese in NJ (NJ DEP)

🚨The vehicle that struck the geese left the scene

🚨Police are looking for witnesses, video and images

🚨Geese are protected by state and federal regulations

SPOTSWOOD — Police are trying to determine if seven geese were run over with a vehicle on purpose or accidentally near a Middlesex County lake on Monday evening.

Spotswood police said the fowl were stuck as they crossed Devoe Avenue around 6:45 p.m. along Devoe Lake by a vehicle that didn't stop. All seven were killed.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses and are would like to speak with any witnesses.

“We take all incidents involving wildlife seriously, especially those that may involve intentional harm to the animals,” Capt. Edward Schapley said. “We ask anyone with information to please come forward and assist us in our ongoing investigation.”

ALSO READ: 2 killed, house explodes during floods that hit NJ

Map shows location of Devoe Avenue in Spotswood (Google Maps/Canva)
loading...

No jail time in similar incident

Geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Any intentional harm caused to them could be a violation of both state and federal regulations. Anyone bringing harm to a goose could face fines or jail time.

Quintin Alec-Manning, of Brick, pleaded guilty to driving his vehicle through the parking lot of Indian Head Plaza in Toms River, killing five geese in 2019. He was sentenced to two years probation and 10 days of community service.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

15 common sense flood preparation tips

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Here's why NJ heat waves can be incredibly dangerous

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025

NJ DOT has brought back the huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Middlesex County, Spotswood
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM