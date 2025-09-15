Seven geese were run over and killed in Spotswood in July

Police charged a driver with animal cruelty and violations

SPOTSWOOD — The person who drove through a flock of geese in July has been charged with their deaths.

Spotswood police said someone ran over seven geese as they crossed Devoe Avenue around 6:45 p.m. along Devoe Lake on July 14. The vehicle didn't stop and all seven geese died.

Police at the time said they were looking for surveillance video showing the incident.

The individual, whom police did not identify in a news release, faces seven counts of animal cruelty, fish and game violations and motor vehicle summonses.

Geese protected under NJ law

All types of geese are covered by New Jersey's Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Any intentional harm caused to them may mean a violation of both state and federal regulations.

