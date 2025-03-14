5 arrested after unprovoked attack on NJ cop jogging on boardwalk
🚨 An off-duty Stone Harbor police officer was attacked while jogging
🚨 A group of five was charged in connection with the assault
🚨 Prosecutors say the attack was not provoked by the officer
WILDWOOD — Five people face charges in the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer while he exercised on the boardwalk Wednesday evening.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the Stone Harbor police officer, whose identity was not disclosed, was running when he encountered the group. He suffered a concussion and facial fractures because of the attack.
Officials said the attack was unprovoked.
All five of the suspects were from Camden and Gloucester counties and were arrested within a day of the attack.
Second and third-degree charges
Isaiah Ortiz, 19, of Lindenwold and Elijah Williams, 20, of Deptford, were both charged with second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit assault. Ortiz was also charged with third-degree failure to render aide. They are both being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
William Jewell, 20, of Magnolia, Manuel Ortiz, 21, of Lindenwold and Maliky Reyes, 20, of Stafford, were charged with third-degree failure to render aide and released on a summons.
Sutherland did not disclose why the group traveled to Wildwood or the relationships between the suspects and the officer.
