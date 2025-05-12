Newark chaos: Best and worst time to fly — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

✅ Edan Alexander from Tenafly has been held since Oct. 7, 2023

✅ There has been uncertainty recently about his status

✅ President Donald Trump visits the Middle East this week

Hamas said Sunday that the last living American hostage in Gaza, Edan Alexander, will be released as part of efforts to establish a ceasefire, reopen crossings into the Israeli-blockaded territory and resume the delivery of aid. Two Hamas officials told The Associated Press they expect the release in the next 48 hours.

The announcement of the first hostage release since Israel shattered a ceasefire in March comes shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Middle East this week. It highlighted the willingness of Israel's closest ally to inject momentum into ceasefire talks for the 19-month war as desperation grows among hostages' families and Gaza's over 2 million people under the new Israeli blockade.

Alexander is an Israeli-American soldier who grew up in New Jersey. He was abducted from his base during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that ignited the war in Gaza.

🚨 Newark Mayor arrested at ICE detention center

🚨 Ras Baraka remains defiant, says he did nothing wrong

🚨 Baraka is running for Gov. in Democratic primary

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was released after spending several hours in custody following his arrest at a new federal immigration detention center he has been protesting against.

Baraka was accused of trespassing and ignoring warnings to leave the Delaney Hall facility and was finally released around 8 p.m. Friday. Stepping out of an SUV with flashing emergency lights, he told waiting supporters: “The reality is this: I didn't do anything wrong.”

The mayor said he could not speak about his case, citing a promise he made to lawyers and the judge. But he voiced full-throated support for everyone living in his community, immigrants included.

“All of us here, every last one of us, I don’t care what background you come from, what nationality, what language you speak,” Baraka said, “at some point we have to stop these people from causing division between us.”

Baraka, a Democrat who is running to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy, has embraced the fight with the Trump administration over illegal immigration.

❓ Trump administration details who is being held at controversial NJ ICE facility

❓ The list includes dangerous criminals

❓ Many are scheduled for deportation

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested Friday at a federal immigration detention center where he has been protesting its opening this week.

Baraka, a Democrat who is running to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy, has embraced the fight with the Trump administration over illegal immigration.

He has aggressively pushed back against the construction and opening of the 1,000-bed detention center, arguing that it should not be allowed to open because of building permit issues.

DHS said in its statement that the facility has the proper permits and inspections have been cleared.

In a statement denouncing lawmakers, federal Homeland Security officials also highlighted some of the detainees at Delaney Hall and recent ICE arrests in Newark.

The list of those detained includes convicted child rapists, dangerous gang members, accused murderers and individuals arrested on weapons charges, according to the DHS statement.

✈ Newark Airport struggles with staffing and technology issues

✈ Transportation Secretary says flights will be reduced for 'several weeks'

✈ When is the best time to fly out of Newark?

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he plans to reduce the number of flights in and out of Newark’s airport for the “next several weeks” as it struggles with radar outages and other issues, including another Sunday that again slowed air traffic.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that aired Sunday, Duffy said he will meet this week with all major carriers flying through Newark Liberty International, New Jersey’s largest airport. He said the number of flight cutbacks would fluctuate by time of day with most targeting afternoon hours when international arrivals make the airport busier.

In addition to equipment outages, the airport has been been beset by flight delays and cancellations brought on by a shortage of air traffic controllers.

“We want to have a number of flights that if you book your flight, you know it’s going to fly, right?” he said. “That is the priority. So you don’t get to the airport, wait four hours, and then get delayed.”

The Federal Aviation Administration reported a “telecommunications issue” as the latest setback Sunday, impacting a facility in Philadelphia that directs planes in and out of Newark airport. An FAA statement said the agency briefly slowed air traffic to and from the airport while ensuring “redundancies were working as designed” before normal operations resumed.

💲 NJ Man wanted to lower his cable bill

💲 New iPhones started arriving at his door

💲 He fell victim to an elaborate scam

If you pay for cable TV, beware of a new scam that is costing customers thousands.

NJ.com is reporting about a man who received a call from someone claiming to be from Xfinity. They were offering to lower his cable bill.

The man provided his account details to the caller.

Soon, brand new iPhones started arriving in the mail.

He would soon learn he was the victim of a scam that cost him thousands of dollars.

