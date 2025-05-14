Is it safe to fly from Newark? NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

LAKEWOOD — A driver is facing charges in a deadly crash overnight Tuesday when his car flew nearly 200 feet in the air before crashing into a utility pole and landing upside down in a ditch.

Lakewood police received a call around 1:30 a.m. from a truck driver who reported wires down on Cedarbridge Road near the Garden State Parkway overpass.

It was only after a JCP&L crew arrived to make repairs that officers found a heavily damaged 2015 Nissan Altima in a heavily wooded area.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said investigators determined the Altima was headed west and crossed the double yellow line. It went off the roadway and cleared the guardrail as it flew 189 feet through the air.

Its flight was abruptly stopped by a utility pole, causing severe damage to the car's undercarriage. The Altima bounced off the ground and came to rest on its roof in the ditch, according to Billhimer.

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a drunken, high-speed crash that killed an eight-year-old boy who was asleep in a parked car in Atlantic County.

Edward Johnston, of Egg Harbor City, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for causing the death of young Javier "Javi" Velez on July 23, 2023.

Johnston was drunk and speeding at roughly 107 miles per hour westbound on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, when his vehicle veered off course.

He crashed into the rear of a parked 1996 Honda, where the boy was sleeping while his father and brother were packing up from fishing just outside the car, police said.

In court on Tuesday, the young victim’s mother, Kaylah Smith delivered statements that included getting behind the wheel after multiple alcoholic drinks was a decision, not an accident, Breaking AC reported.

The judge agreed and handed down a 15 year prison term to Johnston in Superior Court in Atlantic County.

Of that term, he must serve more than 12 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Johnston read an apology to the Velez family, saying he knew they would likely never forgive him, the same report said.

Girl Scout cookie sales are a casualty of uncertainty in the economy, with sales taking a dip for the first time in several years.

Heather Coburn, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, says that while Thin Mints are still their best-selling cookie, fewer of them were sold during this year. It seems to be a trend not exclusive to New Jersey. The Girl Scouts of Greater New York told the New York Post that 1.1 million boxes were sold this season, the lowest sales since the 2013-14 selling season.

"It seems to be movement wide minus a few councils. We all saw, unfortunately, a decline in Girl Scout cookie sales this season," Coburn told New Jersey 101.5.

Coburn believes economics are behind the slump in sales. The Jersey Shore Council kept their prices flat per box from 2024 but prices went up in some councils. Inflation pressures elsewhere in family budgets also made for less disposable income.

Then there was an internet rumor that claimed Girl Scout cookies were not safe for consumption because of unsafe levels of glyphosate and heavy metals.

BELLMAWR — Two people were injured and three juveniles arrested as rowdy teens overwhelmed another New Jersey carnival.

A crowd outside the St. Joachim Parish Carnival on Saturday night swelled to 400 juveniles who came onto the church grounds, prompting police to shut down the fundraiser around 8:30 p.m.

Fights broke out. Police say they never found anyone with a gun despite reports of gunfire.

An elderly woman was hit in the head and a young juvenile was struck by a car.

Teens continued to arrive as police tried to disperse the crowd. Many of the teens left the carnival grounds only to turn around and come back.

Teens ran through the carnival grounds and onto several private properties, businesses and in the middle of West Browning Road, according to Bellmawr police.

The area was declared under control at 11:30 p.m.

Widespread flight cancellations continue at Newark airport and will likely continue for weeks.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is optimistic the situation will improve when runway improvements are completed June 15. United also sent a video message to customers assuring them it was safe to fly Newark.

The safety message was echoed by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, but Kirby's expectations for a return to normalcy was not.

On a typical day, 77 flights per hour are allowed at Newark. That number has been reduced to 56. The FAA says they hope to have the number up to 68 flights per hour by the end of October. It is not known when, or if, the airport will return to full capacity while work on aging radar and communication systems continue.

