🔴 NJ man was drunk, speeding

🔴 8-year-old killed in crash

🔴 Proposed law honors young victim

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a drunken, high-speed crash that killed an eight-year-old boy who was asleep in a parked car in Atlantic County.

Edward Johnston, of Egg Harbor City, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for causing the death of young Javier "Javi" Velez on July 23, 2023.

Johnston was drunk and speeding at roughly 107 miles per hour westbound on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, when his vehicle veered off course.

He crashed into the rear of a parked 1996 Honda, where the boy was sleeping while his father and brother were packing up from fishing just outside the car, police said.

In court on Tuesday, the young victim’s mother, Kaylah Smith delivered statements that included getting behind the wheel after multiple alcoholic drinks was a decision, not an accident, Breaking AC reported.

The judge agreed and handed down a 15 year prison term to Johnston in Superior Court in Atlantic County.

Of that term, he must serve more than 12 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Johnston read an apology to the Velez family, saying he knew they would likely never forgive him, the same report said.

Atlantic County drunk driver sentenced to prison after boy killed in crash Atlantic County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Following the sentencing, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds held a news conference and said they are aware that the term is not enough for the loss of life.

He commended Kaylah for her passion in supporting efforts to get “Javi’s Law” through the Statehouse and to the governor’s desk.

Smith was full of emotion as she took to the podium, saying she has worked so hard since losing her son to try and make sure no one else goes through what their family has gone through.

Senator Vincent Polistina, R-Atlantic, is a primary sponsor of Senate Bill 2295, dubbed “Javi’s Law.”

It would ensure that drivers accused of certain deadly offenses would remain in jail before their trial.

As of December, the bill was referred to Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia