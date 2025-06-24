💰 An Absecon PTO treasurer has been charged with theft

💰 She is accused of stealing $32,000 from the organization

💰 Authorities say she deposited the money into personal accounts

ABSECON — The former treasurer of an Atlantic County parent-teacher organization has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the group.

According to the Absecon Police Department, resident Khristi Mannery, 41, was arrested following an investigation into financial discrepancies within the Absecon Parent Teacher Organization.

ALSO READ: Bill aims to educate NJ teens on gambling addiction dangers

In May, police were notified of several irregularities in the PTO’s financial accounts. A thorough investigation revealed that money collected during PTO-run and sponsored events were not deposited into the organization’s accounts.

Police said Mannery, who was PTO treasurer at the time and had access to the funds, deposited over $32,000 into her personal accounts.

Mannery has been charged with third-degree theft by unlawful disposition.

She has been released on a summons pending her appearance in the Atlantic County Superior Court.

The investigation remains ongoing, so if anyone has additional information, they should contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-647-0667, ext. 214.

Last month, the treasurer of a Deptford Township parent-teacher organization was also arrested and charged with stealing more than $50,000 in funds and failing pay thousands of dollars in invoices, 6abc reported.

Police said 36-year-old Tara Webb was the treasurer at Pine Acres and Shady Lane Schools.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom