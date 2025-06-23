🎰 A bill aims to have NJ high schools teach kids about the risks of gambling

TRENTON — A bill making its way through Trenton would require each high school in New Jersey to incorporate instruction on the potential risks of compulsive gambling into the curriculum for students.

Co-sponsor of the bill, S-3666, state Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, says gambling among teens has become more prevalent ever since online sports betting came into existence.

“Those numbers have dramatically increased because every child has a cell phone now, and also, they have friends who are able to get accounts because they are over 21, or they have relatives whose accounts they use to gamble. This is becoming entirely too prevalent,” Turner said.

What does the bill entail?

According to the bill, teachers in the health and physical education departments at each New Jersey high school would be the ones providing instruction to students to include information on the dangers of gambling addiction, taking risks with personal finances or assets, and probability versus predictability.

If young people gamble now, they will most likely continue into adulthood, Turner said.

“When minors gamble, they risk their futures. Approximately 20 percent of teenagers have a gambling problem or are at risk of developing one,” Turner said.

Like so many other addictions, young people have a way of getting into their parents’ medicine and liquor cabinets, and they start indulging. Before they know it, they become addicted too, she said.

So, this bill is something necessary to prevent teens from becoming compulsive gamblers, alcoholics, drug addicts, and more, Turner said.

Those who gamble are also more likely to suffer from anxiety or depression, and even have suicidal thoughts because they become upset and concerned about their addiction and how it’s affecting their lives, Turner said.

“This is something we need to get our arms around and try to prevent these young people from destroying their lives,” she said.

Under this bill, the Commissioner of Education would provide school districts with resources designed to address the potential risks of compulsive gambling. The Commissioner would also be required to develop a training module on compulsive gambling for high school teachers to help school districts fulfill the requirements of integrating the risks of gambling as part of the required instruction.

If this bill is signed into law, it would go into effect immediately, Turner said.

What does the Council on Compulsive Gambling of NJ say about the bill?

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey is throwing its support and gratitude behind the bill.

“The CCGNJ believes that educating students about compulsive gambling will help to prevent problem gambling, especially given the abundance of gambling opportunities and related advertising in our state,” CCGNJ said in a released statement.

Agreeing with Sen. Turner, CCGNJ said that since the existence of online gambling in New Jersey, kids are increasingly at risk for developing a gambling problem, and that the easy access to gambling sites, teens’ comfort with technology, and advertising that glamorizes gambling, all create this perfect storm.

The organization said there has been a dramatic increase in helpline calls to 1-800-GAMBLER from distressed parents about not only their child’s betting habits, but also those who gamble finances, including their families’, putting everyone in jeopardy.

“The CCGNJ has a long history of delivering presentations to schools throughout New Jersey to educate kids in an effort to prevent problem gambling. This month, the CCGNJ has begun to administer a “comprehensive prevention program to address youth at-risk behavior, which includes gambling,” CCGNJ said.

Greater awareness among youth is certainly needed due to the current gambling culture. CCGNJ said it will continue to lend its expertise to prevent gambling problems among youth.

