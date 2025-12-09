🔫 NJ twins accused of threatening ICE 'on sight'

🚨 SWAT team raids Absecon home in early-morning arrest

⚖️ Feds say death threats against officers are skyrocketing

ABSECON — A pair of twin brothers were arrested Tuesday morning after federal officials say they threatened to shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers “on sight” and to hang a senior Department of Homeland Security official.

Federal officials said the threats were posted on social media before a joint operation with Absecon police moved in.

Emilio Roman-Flores and Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores, both U.S. citizens, were arrested during a SWAT-assisted search at their home.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores, inset, and Emilio Roman-Flores with agents. (DHS) Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores, inset, and Emilio Roman-Flores with agents. (DHS) loading...

Serious charges for threat against DHS official

Authorities say the twins specifically threatened DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Emilio is charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy to make terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment. Ricardo is charged with conspiracy to make terroristic threats.

DHS cites surge in death threats targeting ICE

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons condemned the incident, saying ICE officers nationwide are facing what he described as an 8,000% spike in death threats. Lyons vowed aggressive prosecution of anyone targeting ICE or Homeland Security personnel.

On X, Homeland Security said the arrest should "be a warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our law enforcement and DHS officials. We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are NOT afraid of you."

SEE ALSO: Feds target Newark seafood hub amid fraud investigation

Evidence seized in Absecon. (DHS) Evidence seized in Absecon. (DHS) loading...

Brothers held in New Jersey

Both men remain in custody at the Absecon Police Department as the investigation continues.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom