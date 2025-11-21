🔴ICE agents arrest 13 unauthorized immigrants in Newark

🔴Agents seized boxes of evidence amid hints of Social Security fraud

🔴The same Newark facility was targeted in January

NEWARK — Thirteen workers were arrested at a seafood distribution facility on Wednesday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Over two dozen armed ICE agents descended on Ocean Seafood Depot on Adams Street on Wednesday morning, according to News 12 and NJ.com. Workers were brought outside and questioned.

ICE said 13 unauthorized immigrants were arrested during the execution of a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation.

"Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to protect public safety, national security, and economic stability while rescuing individuals who may be victims of labor trafficking or exploitation," ICE said in a written statement.

The agency hinted at possible Social Security fraud similar to what it found at a Nebraska operation where unauthorized immigrants had used stolen Social Security numbers "to unlawfully obtain wages, health benefits and employment authorization."

ALSO READ: Monmouth Medical battle divides leaders and hospital execs

FBI involvement and evidence seized in Newark’s Ironbound

Witnesses told NJ.com that they saw agents carry as many as four boxes out of the business in the Ironbound section but none wore clothing that indicated they were ICE, only patches that read “Police” and “FBI.” The FBI’s Newark office earlier confirmed it was part of the operation.

It was the second raid this year by ICE agents at Ocean Seafood Depot. Agents showed up on Jan. 23 and took three workers into custody. It was three days after Donald Trump was sworn into office and said he would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals, ending a policy that had been in effect since 2011.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom