BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A video from a private New Jersey citizen’s doorbell camera showing what appears to be federal immigration agents repeatedly knocking on her door.

U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway, D-N.J. 3rd District, shared the video clip on social media.

“This video was sent to me by one of my constituents. It shows masked federal agents — without a warrant — harassing American citizens on private property for eight minutes straight.

This is wrong and deeply disturbing. My office will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Conaway wrote, in posting the clip.

A request for comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the video was not immediately answered on Friday.

Doorbell video shows tense encounter with men who say they are federal agents

In the video, the female resident uses the remote talk feature of Ring doorbells to speak with what appears to be four men, asking them why they are wearing masks, as Burlington Township police do not wear them.

One man has a "police" patch on, while another has a "police federal officer" vest-type covering as well as a ski mask over his face.

A man in an olive-colored tactical vest that has "ERO" along one side says “It’s cold out here, ma'am," before adding they are not local police, but federal agents.

She tells them several times that no one is home, that she is out of town to deal with a death in the family.

The men repeatedly question no one being home, saying “there are two cars here,” and they ask for a person whose name was redacted for privacy.

The resident says she does not know the individual and asks the group to leave, adding “or we will have a problem, to which the second man answers, “what kind of problem are we going to have?”

They continue to bang on the door, for several minutes, asking when the woman will be home.

She tells them they need a signed warrant if they plan on returning, in order for her to answer.

FBI warns of criminals impersonating ICE agents in some communities

Separately, Newsweek has reported that the FBI has issued a warning to state and federal law enforcement agencies urging agents to identify themselves clearly.

Criminals have been impersonating Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to carry out robberies, kidnappings and sexual assaults targeting “vulnerable communities," the same report said with support from public transparency non-profit, Property of the People.

ACLU of NJ guidance on dealing with immigration agents

American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey has outlined some general rights when interacting with federal immigration agents:

You can ask agents to show you their badges and identify themselves.

ICE agents sometimes wear uniforms that say "Police" even though they are not police officers; it can be important to confirm what agency the officers work for. In addition to ICE, certain other federal law enforcement agencies have also participated in immigration enforcement.

You have the right to say no to searches of your car, house, phone, or person.

You cannot lawfully be arrested for refusing to consent to a search. However, ICE may search you if they are placing you under arrest, or they may search your home or car if they have a valid search warrant signed by a judge. Learn more about the differences between valid judicial warrants and administrative warrants here.

You have the right to remain silent, even if the officer has a warrant.

Anything you say – including your name, the country in which you were born, your immigration status, or your criminal history – can be used against you in immigration proceedings.

Do not physically resist or reach for your belongings without permission, even if you think ICE officials are acting unfairly or unlawfully.

If you are not under arrest, you have the right to photograph or film ICE activity in public so long as you do not physically interfere or otherwise obstruct ICE operations.

If you have a right to be somewhere, you can record from there.

If an agent asks you for immigration documents, what you need to provide depends on your immigration status:

U.S. citizens do not have to carry proof of citizenship if they are in the U.S.

However, presenting proof of citizenship may help to resolve an encounter with ICE.

If you have valid, unexpired immigration documents and are older than 18, the law requires that you carry those documents with you.

If you are not sure about what documents your immigration status requires you to carry, you may wish to consult with an attorney to get advice on whether the law requires you to carry immigration documents and on whether it is a good idea to carry any additional documents.

