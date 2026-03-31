Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

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Goodbye, Fred. Did we ever really know you?

The town of Deptford is saying goodbye to it's unofficial mascot-of-late, Fred the Turkey.

The "local legend" died after he was hit by a car.

Interestingly, what made Fred locally-famous was that he used to hang out by the roadway and chase cars.

So, I guess you can say he died loving what he did best.

How famous was Fred? Famous enough for 6ABC News to send out a crew to cover his funeral.

Backed up traffic on Route 44 near Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Logan Township, State Police helicopter lands at Logan Police and Bridgeport Fire headquarters Sun., March 29, 2026 Backed up traffic on Route 44 near Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Logan Township, State Police helicopter lands at Logan Police and Bridgeport Fire headquarters Sun., March 29, 2026 (Sean T. Moore via Facebook/ NJ Public Safety News Alerts) loading...

🚨25,000+ overwhelm South Jersey track, forcing early shutdown of event

🚨Drivers park 'anywhere'

🚨Emergency alert hits phones across 3 states

LOGAN — A car show and concert at the Bridgeport Motorsport Park on Sunday led to an ominous alert sent to people in three states.

The Import Expo drew a large over-capacity crowd of 25,000 to the park off Route 44 in the Repaupo section of the Gloucester County township, less than 25 miles southwest of Cherry Hill, causing traffic delays on the highway.

Crowds arrived before the noon start time, with some racing their own cars with passengers riding outside the vehicles.

Flood Gate Road, which leads from Route 44 to the track, was closed to traffic by police. This led many of those attending the event to park "wherever they chose, exited their vehicles, and began walking to the venue," according to police. There were also reports of public intoxication, public urination, lewdness, disorderly conduct, littering and numerous fights.

A drunken home invasion led to the resident stabbing the suspect, New Milford police said (New Milford PD via Facebook/Google Street View/Canva) A drunken home invasion led to the resident stabbing the suspect, New Milford police said (New Milford PD via Facebook/Google Street View/Canva) loading...

🚨 Drunken intruder crashes into wrong Bergen County apartment, sparking violent home invasion scene.

🔪 Resident defends family during struggle, leaving suspect with serious head laceration.

🚔 Police say suspect charged with trespassing; homeowner faces no charges.

NEW MILFORD — A wild weekend home invasion in Bergen County involved a drunken intruder, a stabbing and a wrong address.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, New Milford police went to an apartment on Faller Drive for a report of a home invasion/burglary with a possible stabbing involved, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

When police arrived, the suspect, with a 6-inch cut across his head, was being restrained on the kitchen floor by a male resident, Van Saders said. Cops estimated the wound to be 1 to 2 inches at the deepest part.

The homeowner told officers he heard knocking on his door that woke him up. He cracked open the front door and advised the man, who was drunk, that he was at the wrong apartment.

The man banged even harder on the door. In fear for his wife and child and for his own safety, the resident grabbed a kitchen knife and again cracked the door open and told the man he had the wrong apartment, Van Saders explained.

A traveler goes through a TSA security checkpoint. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) A traveler goes through a TSA security checkpoint. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) loading...

Frustrating security lines dwindled at U.S. airports Monday, clearing the worst bottlenecks as Transportation Safety Administration officers began receiving backpay for working during the government shutdown.

Checkpoint lines that at times stretched to four hours at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport shrank to waits of 10 minutes or less on Monday. In other previous trouble spots such as Atlanta and Baltimore-Washington International Airport, travelers were moving smoothly to their flights.

After weeks of airport chaos, there was finally optimism for the beleaguered aviation system.

Weary travelers hope the overdue paychecks will end the seemingly endless security lines and missed flights many experienced. It remains unknown how long federal immigration officers will maintain a visible presence in airport terminals as the busy spring break travel season continues.

The DHS shutdown resulted in not only travel delays but also warnings of airport closures as TSA workers who were only just recovering financially from last fall’s extended government shutdown stopped going to work. TSA employees had gone without pay since DHS funding lapsed in February.

A woman waves an Iranian flag during a campaign in support of the government at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) A woman waves an Iranian flag during a campaign in support of the government at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) loading...

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached “shortly.”

This latest threat also mentions Iran’s Kharg Island oil export hub, which Trump suggested U.S. troops could seize in an interview with the Financial Times published early Monday.

Trump said the U.S. is negotiating with Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in an interview with the New York Post published Monday. The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington’s negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the U.S. and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) An exclusive look at the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure as of Mar. 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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