NJ killer gets prison for stabbing at light rail station
🔷 NJ man admitted to stabbing
🔷 Victim died next day
🔷 Assault happened at NJ transit station
A 40-year-old Jersey City man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly stabbing at a light rail station over three years ago.
In September, Anthony Bell pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of 49-year-old Kenneth Brown, of Jersey City.
Responding police found Brown had been stabbed in the upper body on the platform of the Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station on Jan. 28, 2022 after 11:30 p.m.
He was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to a local hospital.
Bell must serve just over 15 years before being eligible for parole, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
