NJ drivers who pay credit or debit for E-ZPass could get $36 million
New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a financing agreement that covers three years of credit card processing fees for agencies participating in the state's E-ZPass automated toll program, which NJTA said could result in $36 million coming back to motorists who pay for their tags with a credit or debit card.
That amounts to 90% of New Jersey E-ZPass customers, according to NJTA's chief financial officer as reported by NJ.com.
NJTA told NJ.com that New Jersey E-ZPass has never charged credit card fees to drivers, but that that money will now be paid directly by the agencies in the state consortium, rather than through a contractor.
Those processing fees, NJ.com reported, typically range from 1.5% to 3.5%.
The total amount in the financing agreement was $150 million for the three-year period, and the money that won't be made available to drivers will be used in part to reimburse other agencies when a New Jersey E-ZPass user pays a toll out of state, according to NJ.com.
Year over year, NJTA told NJ.com, New Jersey Turnpike traffic was up 14% and revenue increased 17% in the first quarter of 2022, with Garden State Parkway toll transactions indicating traffic was up 9% there, and revenue 12% higher.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
