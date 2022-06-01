Hurricane evacuation exercises to be done on NJ highways Thursday

Following the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority have announced that annual hurricane preparedness drills will take place Thursday along six roads that serve as coastal evacuation routes.
In a release, NJDOT stressed that none of the involved highways would be closed during the exercise.
Work crews from all four participating agencies may be seen near these routes on Thursday with the goal of preparing a contraflow, or reversal of traffic in the opposite direction it is intended.
NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in the release that the drill is done to guard against a "worst-case scenario."
Motorists can expect to see cones, barrels, and message boards, but NJDOT said those materials would not actually be deployed, since no roads will be closed. Variable message boards will inform drivers during the duration of the exercise.
The affected highways will be:
- Atlantic City Expressway (entire span)
- Garden State Parkway (milepost 0, Lower Township, to milepost 38, Egg Harbor)
- I-195 (milepost 6, Robbinsville, to milepost 34, Wall)
- Route 72 (milepost 13.8, Barnegat, to milepost 29, Ship Bottom)
- Route 47 (mileposts 16 to 21, Dennis, and mileposts 32 to 35, Maurice River)
- Route 347 (milepost 0, Dennis, to milepost 9, Maurice River)
NJDOT reminds motorists to slow down and, if safe, move over to accommodate roadside work crews.
