NJ man, 33, killed after getting out of moving SUV on Parkway

🔺NJ man killed on Parkway

🔺Passenger leaves moving SUV

🔺Police seek witnesses

State Police are investigating a grim hit-and-run after a passenger “exited” a moving vehicle on the Garden State Parkway and was killed by passing traffic.

Now, troopers are urging any motorists who might have been involved or who saw the horrific event to come forward.

The incident happened on Friday around 5:58 p.m. in the southbound express lanes near milepost 112.8, police said.

Plainfield resident Jose Cerda-Estevez was the front-seat passenger of a Honda Pilot. The 33-year-old man got out of the moving SUV and was hit by multiple passing vehicles.

None of the other vehicles stopped, police said.

GSP in Middletown (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) GSP in Middletown (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the moments right before or after has been asked to contact Troop "D" Holmdel Station – Detective Bureau at 732-441-4500 ext. 7417.

Read More: Prison for NJ school bus owner who hired dangerous drivers

State Police posted to Facebook about the deadly incident, where one commenter said passing drivers might not have realized it was a person in the road and instead thought it was a deer.

Even in a deer-vehicle collision, state regulations require that motorists stop and report them to local law enforcement immediately.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia