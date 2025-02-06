Million-dollar scam by NJ crew targeting popular home goods retailer, feds say

Million-dollar scam by NJ crew targeting popular home goods retailer, feds say

Fake delivery scheme targets Williams Sonoma NJ (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

🚚 NJ suspect owned trucking firm
🚫 Accused of faked deliveries
💰 Scammed millions, police say

A Middlesex County man is the third New Jersey person facing federal charges in a multi-million-dollar scam of a popular home goods company.

Jose Pena, 46, of Monroe, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He appeared in Newark federal court on Wednesday.

Pena owned and operated a trucking firm that subcontracted with a national transportation and logistics company for deliveries in the New Jersey and New York metropolitan area, out of a Williams-Sonoma distribution center in Cranbury.

Williams Sonoma distribution center NJ (Google Maps)
loading...

Between June 2018 and September 2020, Pena plotted with others who worked for Williams-Sonoma and “Company 1” to overbill them for more than $3.6 million in phony deliveries and services, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

In exchange for helping, Pena allegedly paid participants lavish kickbacks including cash, a Chevy Tahoe, tickets for sporting events like Knicks games and a Yankees playoff game — and a Rolex Submariner watch priced at $13,400, court documents show.

An internal audit ultimately revealed the fraud and the companies no longer wanted to work with Pena.

Starting in September 2021, Pena hid his interest in another trucking firm that also worked for Williams-Sonoma, prosecutors said.

He allegedly kept scamming the company for made-up deliveries through June 2024, resulting in nearly $1 million in additional losses.

Read More: Police: NJ man poses as fake Amazon driver, steals $200K in items

(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)
loading...

Two of Pena’s co-conspirators pleaded guilty last month, separately in Trenton federal court, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Raymond DeLeon, 38, of Ridgefield Park, worked as an operations general manager for “Company 1.”

DeLeon admitted to receiving over $200,000 in kickback payments, in exchange for his role in submitting the phony billing requests.

Read More: All New Jersey connections for Eagles, Chiefs in Super Bowl 2025

Cintia Elaxcar, 40, of Perth Amboy, worked as a billing and dispatch manager for “Company 1.”
She admitted to receiving over $435,000 in kickback payments, in exchange for her role in the overbilling scheme.

Williams Sonoma NJ (Google Maps)
loading...

Conviction of conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

It also is punishable by a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back

Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire

For their 2024 report, Bankrate.com analyzed factors such as cost of living, health care and crime to rank the 50 states as places where you might want to consider retirement. Visit this link for the complete report.

Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Cranbury, Middlesex County, Monroe (Middlesex), Perth Amboy, Ridgefield Park
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM