Want to change NJ for the better? Join Spadea in Middlesex County

On Saturday, I'll be speaking at a gathering of grassroots activists, leaders and local organizers.

The event is sponsored by the Center for Garden State Families and the NJ Property Taxpayers Coalition.

We'll be gathering at 11 a.m. at the Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, Middlesex County.

Rising frustration inside New Jersey GOP

Over the past few weeks, I've been having conversations with county and local leaders in the Republican party, parental rights advocacy groups and medical freedom movement.

Many are rightfully frustrated as the opposition to Murphy and the radical democrats have essentially been held hostage for ten years by back-room elites and lobbyists desperate to get Jack Ciattarelli into the governor's office.

After being decimated with a fourteen-point loss and causing a disaster for down-ballot candidates, anyone interested in stopping the left-wing trend in New Jersey knows we have to change course as Republicans.

Event invites parents, activists and local leaders

If you are interested in having your voice heard, or would like to hear from some of the thought leaders fighting for parental rights, medical freedom and economic liberty in New Jersey, then join us Saturday, December 6th at 11 a.m. at the Forsgate Country Club.

To cover the cost of the lunch, there is a suggested donation of $30.

Click here of more details and to register. Please email Greg Quinlan to RSVP at gquinlan@gardenstatefamilies.com.

