Huge warehouse proposed near Monroe, NJ homes gets major pushback

MONROE (Middlesex) — Warehouse sprawl in New Jersey has again come up against angry locals who don't want it in their backyard.

The 176,085-square-foot warehouse proposed for Monroe also includes 9,000 square feet of office space. Federal Business Centers, Inc., based in Edison, submitted the plans.

It would be built along North Disbrow Hill Road near Butcher Road and include 21 truck loading docks, according to plans shared on the township website.

The area is located next to single-family homes and across the street from the Monroe Place residential development on Butcher Road.

A petition against the proposed warehouse on Change.org calls for residents to take a stand against the development. It had over 1,075 signatures as of noon Wednesday.

Opponents of the warehouse said it would bring loud truck traffic and impact the quality of life for people who live nearby. They were also worried the warehouse would lower property values for the area.

A flyer circulating against the plans said the biggest problem is the warehouse does not have direct access to Route 33. As it stands, the entrance is around 0.3 miles from the state highway so trucks have to take short trips through residential areas.

Residents are also concerned the extra trucks will add to existing congestion, though a traffic study found that the warehouse would "not significantly alter area traffic operations."

A chance to voice Monroe warehouse concerns

Township Business Administrator Alan Weinberg said the township can't comment on an ongoing application.

“Residents can have their voices heard at the planning board hearing,” said Weinberg.

The next planning board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26. A meeting for this week has been canceled, according to the township website.

