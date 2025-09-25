New Jerseyans in the Monroe area with a taste for Mexican cuisine will definitely have to check out this new spot.

Red Agave Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Courtesy of Red Agave Courtesy of Red Agave loading...

Red Agave recently opened in Middlesex County, offering the community chef-driven cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and an atmosphere that makes any dining experience feel like a fiesta.

Courtesy of Red Agave Courtesy of Red Agave loading...

From sizzling street tacos to fire-roasted elotes to the signature tableside guacamole, every dish is prepared with fresh, authentic ingredients, and the perfect touch of heat.

Is your mouth watering yet?

Courtesy of Red Agave Courtesy of Red Agave loading...

The menu boasts an array of delicious options, featuring house-made tortillas and a selection of tacos, including crispy Baja-style fish and flavorful birria.

Courtesy of Red Agave Courtesy of Red Agave loading...

The restaurant isn’t just a spot to enjoy some good Mexican food; it’s the perfect place for tequila enthusiasts.

According to a written statment, “There is an extensive and thoughtfully curated selection of tequila, ranging from smooth and subtle to bold and smoky.”

Courtesy of Red Agave Courtesy of Red Agave loading...

New Mexican restaurant in Monroe

Red Agave is located at 211 Applegarth Road in Monroe Township, NJ. They’re open seven days a week.

Courtesy of Red Agave Courtesy of Red Agave loading...

Red Agave’s hours

Sundays through Thursdays: 11:30 a.m. – midnight (Kitchen 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

Fridays and Saturdays 11:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. (Kitchen 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

Courtesy of Red Agave Courtesy of Red Agave loading...

Whether one is looking to enjoy cocktails with friends while watching a sporting event or simply gathering for a meal, expect a fun and delicious lunch or dinner — it's a fiesta every day!

Courtesy of Red Agave Courtesy of Red Agave loading...

Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.. Kids eat free after 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. You can check out their delicious-looking menu here.

Courtesy of Red Agave Courtesy of Red Agave loading...

Cough, cough: NJ's favorite lost voice and sore throat remedies Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Escape to Serenity in New Jersey: Discover These Charming Bed and Breakfasts Here is a list of the best bed and breakfast spots in 16 NJ counties. (Note: After a long, extensive search, there are no notable B&Bs in Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, and Middlesex counties). Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈