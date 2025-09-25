New Mexican restaurant and tequila bar now open in Monroe, NJ
New Jerseyans in the Monroe area with a taste for Mexican cuisine will definitely have to check out this new spot.
Red Agave Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Red Agave recently opened in Middlesex County, offering the community chef-driven cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and an atmosphere that makes any dining experience feel like a fiesta.
From sizzling street tacos to fire-roasted elotes to the signature tableside guacamole, every dish is prepared with fresh, authentic ingredients, and the perfect touch of heat.
Is your mouth watering yet?
The menu boasts an array of delicious options, featuring house-made tortillas and a selection of tacos, including crispy Baja-style fish and flavorful birria.
The restaurant isn’t just a spot to enjoy some good Mexican food; it’s the perfect place for tequila enthusiasts.
According to a written statment, “There is an extensive and thoughtfully curated selection of tequila, ranging from smooth and subtle to bold and smoky.”
New Mexican restaurant in Monroe
Red Agave is located at 211 Applegarth Road in Monroe Township, NJ. They’re open seven days a week.
Red Agave’s hours
Sundays through Thursdays: 11:30 a.m. – midnight (Kitchen 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
Fridays and Saturdays 11:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. (Kitchen 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.)
Whether one is looking to enjoy cocktails with friends while watching a sporting event or simply gathering for a meal, expect a fun and delicious lunch or dinner — it's a fiesta every day!
Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.. Kids eat free after 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. You can check out their delicious-looking menu here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.