Plot to ‘murder': Police arrest 2 more after shooting in Jackson, NJ
🔺NJ man in jail since June shooting
🔺Police say duo plotted to kill victim, who lived
🔺Three men now face charges in connection with attempted hit
Police arrested two more men in an attempted murder investigation after investigators said the first suspect they arrested plotted from behind bars to menace the victim.
Michael Vulpis, 26, of Freehold, who has been in jail since his arrest on July 3 on charges of attempting to kill a 27-year-old man a week earlier in Jackson, is now also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit witness tampering.
That witness tampering conspiracy was hatched with Glenn Franzson, 42, of Jackson, investigators said. He was charged last week with witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering.
Noah Phelps, 24, of Monroe, was also arrested last week on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder with Vulpis.
Ocean County prosecutors have not said what motivated the attempted murder.
Duo accused of plotting to kill Jackson victim
Around 12:20 a.m. on June 27, Jackson police responded to a reported shooting along Larsen Road.
Officers found that a 27-year-old man had been shot in the face. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Investigators said the victim had been sitting with a woman in a car outside of a home when a blue sedan approached and blocked them in.
Two men got out and knocked on the victim’s window. When he got out, he was hit and then shot.
Vulpis was identified as the gunman and was arrested about a week later.
Investigators now say that Phelps was the second person involved in the attack.
On Thursday, a warrant was issued for Phelps’ arrest. He surrendered to police in Freehold the next day and was taken to Ocean County Jail.
Third defendant accused of pressuring victim
Detectives said while Vulpis remained in jail, he plotted with Franzson to get the shooting victim to lie to police.
Law enforcement searched Franzson’s home on Thursday and recovered a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine, plus methamphetamine and cocaine.
In addition to witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering, Franzson was charged with possession of a weapon without a serial number, possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
Both Phelps and Franzson were being held at Ocean County Jail awaiting detention hearings.
