Already having begun Tuesday night, a "pavement preservation project" will cause shoulder and lane closures for eight hours nightly on weekdays on Route 22 in Somerset County.

In a release Monday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation estimated the work from Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater to Maple Avenue in North Plainfield, a near-eight-mile stretch, would continue into the summer of 2023.

Closures started late Tuesday on the right shoulder of Route 22 eastbound, and NJDOT said they would continue from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday through Friday until the project was completed.

The shoulders in both directions will be milled and paved first, followed by the right lane of the highway, first eastbound and then westbound, and finally the left lane in each of those directions, NJDOT said.

Officials said temporary ramp closures would be necessary, and instructed drivers to follow posted detours.

Route 22 from Bridgewater to North Plainfield Route 22 from Bridgewater to North Plainfield (Google Maps) loading...

The $5.5 million project encompasses a stretch of the highway covering Bridgewater, Bound Brook, Green Brook, and North Plainfield and will "extend the roadway pavement life," as NJDOT put it, by applying sealant to joints and cracks, and installing rumble strips in some areas.

Motorists are encouraged to visit 511nj.org for updates on the construction. The timeline for completion is dependent on weather conditions, NJDOT said.

